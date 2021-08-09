checkAd

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with AOP Orphan for U.S. Commercial Rights to Landiolol, a Beta-1 Adrenergic Blocker

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“AOP Orphan”), a privately owned Austrian company devoted to the treatment of rare and special diseases, for the commercial rights to its product, Landiolol in the United States. Landiolol, a leading hospital emergency use product, is currently approved in Europe for the treatment of non-compensatory sinus tachycardia and tachycardic supraventricular arrhythmias. The Company will support the submission of a new drug application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) seeking approval for Landiolol for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia (“SVT”), including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.

Landiolol is a short-acting, ultra-high selective beta-1 adrenoceptor blocker developed by AOP Orphan that has a selective effect on heart rate over cardiac contractility. Landiolol is available in two forms (20 mg/2ml concentrate, 300 mg powder) and is designed for use in emergency, cardiac critical care, operating room, and intensive care settings. It is registered in several European countries for the treatment of non-compensatory sinus tachycardia and tachycardic supraventricular arrhythmias. The drug uses a proprietary dosing algorithm to facilitate the administration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eagle will facilitate the U.S. regulatory pathway for the approval of Landiolol. In addition, Eagle will be responsible for the U.S. commercialization of the product upon approval. Landiolol, which has not previously been marketed in the U.S., is covered by several patents, and the Company anticipates five years of new chemical entity (“NCE”) exclusivity.

Landiolol is already commercially available in Japan (Onoact) and several European markets as RAPIBLOC. A review of multiple clinical studies suggests that Landiolol is a useful option for the rapid short-term control of tachyarrhythmias (Syed YY. Landiolol: A Review in Tachyarrhythmias. Drugs. 2018 Mar;78(3):377-388. doi: 10.1007/s40265-018-0883-9. PMID: 29470800.). A Type C meeting was held with FDA in July 2020, at which time AOP Orphan proposed a submission strategy in which it would provide summaries of pre-existing safety and efficacy data and a meta-analysis of published randomized controlled trials. FDA tentatively agreed with this methodological approach and deemed data sets adequate to support a proposed NDA.

