Drive Shack Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2021

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“We have had incredible results this quarter including reporting operating income for the first time in three years and our fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said Drive Shack Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer and President Hana Khouri. “Both our American Golf and Drive Shack businesses delivered strong financial performances as the momentum in the golf and entertainment sectors continued throughout the second quarter. Walk-in revenue at our Drive Shack venues was at an all-time high and each surpassed their pre-pandemic venue contribution levels, including Orlando delivering above break-even for the first time.”

Khouri continued, “2021 is a pivotal year for our company and we remain centered on executing the successful launch and expansion of Puttery. Our team’s relentless focus to deliver our first venue, located in The Colony, Texas near Dallas, is unmatched. We have faced numerous learnings and obstacles during construction, which is to be expected with the introduction of a brand-new concept and are now in the final testing and training phases. We look forward to introducing our first Puttery location to the Dallas market in the coming weeks. Development continues with our Charlotte, DC and Miami venues and, earlier this morning, we announced our newest Puttery location in Houston, our fifth market nationwide. Additionally, we look forward to a long-standing partnership with Rory McIlroy and his team as we further grow our Puttery brand in the coming years.”

Business Update

Total revenue for the second quarter this year was $73.9 million compared to $32.1 million in the same period last year. The Company’s four entertainment Drive Shack golf venues generated total revenue of $11.6 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of $9.8 million compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily due to COVID-19 related venue closures during the majority of the second quarter last year.

The Company’s traditional golf business, American Golf, generated total revenue of $62.3 million in the second quarter 2021, which included $12.9 million of managed course expense reimbursements, compared to $30.3 million in the second quarter 2020, which included $8.5 million of managed course expense reimbursements. The increase to last year’s second quarter was primarily due to COVID-19 related course closures for a portion of the second quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $81.4 million compared to $85.9 million as of March 30, 2021. The Company continues to maintain strong capital allocation discipline and expense control across the organization.

Summary Financial Results

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

($ in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30,

   

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

   

2021

2020

     

Total revenues

$73,879

$32,100

   

$134,971

$93,235

Operating Income (Loss)

$1,053

($12,148)

   

($6,822)

($26,991)

Net Loss

($1,969)

($39,526)

   

($12,873)

($56,888)

Net Loss applicable to
common stockholders

($3,364)

($40,921)

   

($15,663)

($59,678)

 

 

   

 

 

Net Loss applicable to
common stock, per share

   

Basic

($0.04)

($0.61)

   

($0.18)

($0.89)

Diluted

($0.04)

($0.61)

   

($0.18)

($0.89)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$7,719

($7,049)

   

$10,450

($11,747)

     

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported operating income of $1.1 million and a net loss of ($2.0) million compared to an operating loss of ($12.1) million and a net loss of ($39.5) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million for second quarter 2021, an increase of $14.8 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($7.0) million for second quarter 2020.1

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported an operating loss of ($6.8) million and a net loss of ($12.9) million compared to an operating loss of ($27.0) million and a net loss of ($56.9) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $22.2 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($11.7) million for the same period in 2020.1

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP results please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Preferred Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of the Company declared dividends on the Company’s preferred stock for the period beginning August 1, 2021 and ending October 31, 2021. The dividends are payable on November 1, 2021, to holders of record of preferred stock on October 1, 2021, in an amount equal to $0.609375, $0.503125 and $0.523438 per share on the 9.750% Series B, 8.050% Series C and 8.375% Series D preferred stock, respectively.

2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s 2021 second quarter results today starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be made available to the public on a listen-only basis, along with the associated slide presentation, on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-876-9177 (from within the U.S.) or 1-785-424-1670 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and referencing conference ID “DSQ221.”

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through end of day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1-800-839-5324 (from within the U.S.) or 1-402-220-1521 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing conference ID “DSQ221.”

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com. For consolidated information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game with unique twists at every hole. Bold and full of possibilities, guests can enjoy a high-energy atmosphere, combining competitive socializing and innovative auto-scoring technology within an immersive experience as they move from one course to the next. With plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails, all centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements regarding Drive Shack Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Drive Shack”, “we” or “us”) in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “by”, “approaches”, “nearly”, “potential”, “continues”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “predicts”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “target”, “goal”, “projects”, “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements regarding the expected development schedule and timing of specific milestones for our facilities, including The Puttery and Drive Shack venues, our expected and the remaining cost for our development projects (both individually and in the aggregate), the expected capabilities of our development projects once completed, our intentions to make use of capital or free cash flow and our future financial position and liquidity are based upon our limited historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information (including industry data) currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. We can give no assurance that its expectations regarding any forward-looking statements will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that our construction schedules will take longer than we expect, that our expectations about the consumer demand for our product will not prove accurate, that our operating or other costs will increase or our expected remaining costs for development projects underway increases and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, as we have defined it, provides a supplemental measure of financial performance of our current operations at our entertainment and traditional golf venues. This measure excludes items that we believe are unrelated to the day-to-day performance of our current golf entertainment or traditional golf venues, including one-time pre-opening costs associated with new venue openings, corporate severance payments, (gain) loss on lease terminations and impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and other income (which does not include revenue from golf entertainment or traditional golf venues). This non-GAAP financial measure is presented so that investors have the same type of financial data that management uses in evaluating the financial performance of the Company.

The principal limitation of this non-GAAP measure is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. A reconciliation is provided for the non-GAAP financial measure to our GAAP net income/(loss). Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to our GAAP net income/(loss), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for income tax expenses, other income (loss), interest expenses, interest and investment income, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on lease terminations, impairment and other losses, pre-opening costs and certain other non-recurring items (including corporate severance payments, transactional G&A and stock-based compensation).

Consolidated Balance Sheets

   

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

   

June 30, 2021

   

December 31, 2020

Assets

   

Current assets

 

   

Cash and cash equivalents

$81,428

   

$47,786

Restricted cash

2,990

   

2,252

Accounts receivable, net

4,577

   

4,446

Real estate securities, available-for-sale

3,341

   

3,223

Other current assets

22,879

   

14,410

Total current assets

115,215

   

72,117

Restricted cash, noncurrent

1,027

   

795

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

171,126

   

169,425

Operating lease right-of-use assets

187,870

   

192,828

Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization

14,181

   

15,124

Other assets

6,420

   

6,765

Total assets

$495,839

   

$457,054

     

Liabilities and Equity

   

Current liabilities

   

Obligations under finance leases

$5,794

   

$6,470

Membership deposit liabilities

14,748

   

14,692

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

32,752

   

29,596

Deferred revenue

16,529

   

23,010

Other current liabilities

24,775

   

28,217

Total current liabilities

94,598

   

101,985

Credit facilities and obligations under finance leases - noncurrent

10,402

   

12,751

Operating lease liabilities -
noncurrent

172,372

   

167,837

Junior subordinated notes payable

51,179

   

51,182

Membership deposit liabilities, noncurrent

103,859

   

99,862

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

10,224

   

9,953

Other liabilities

3,695

   

3,447

Total liabilities

$446,329

   

$447,017

     

Commitments and contingencies

   

 

   

Equity

   

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 1,347,321 shares of 9.75% Series B
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 496,000
shares of 8.05% Series C Cumulative Redeemable
Preferred Stock, and 620,000 shares of 8.375% Series
D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation
preference $25.00 per share, issued and outstanding as
of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

$61,583

   

$61,583

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares
authorized, 92,085,419 and 67,323,592 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31,
2020, respectively

921

   

673

Additional paid-in capital

3,233,269

   

3,178,704

Accumulated deficit

(3,247,589)

   

(3,232,391)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,326

   

1,468

Total equity

$49,510

   

$10,037

Total liabilities and equity

$495,839

   

$457,054

     

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

Revenues

Golf operations

$61,750

$29,675

$114,912

$78,300

Sales of food and beverages

12,129

2,425

20,059

14,935

Total revenues

73,879

32,100

134,971

93,235

 

Operating costs

Operating expenses

55,635

33,224

104,504

87,591

Cost of sales - food and beverages

3,151

829

5,255

4,484

General and administrative expense

8,028

6,368

16,012

16,186

Depreciation and amortization

5,784

6,682

12,029

13,476

Pre-opening costs

789

270

1,345

822

(Gain) Loss on lease terminations and impairment

(561)

(3,125)

2,648

(2,333)

Total operating costs

72,826

44,248

141,793

120,226

Operating income (loss)

1,053

(12,148)

(6,822)

(26,991)

 

Other income (expenses)

Interest and investment income

159

135

312

265

Interest expense, net

(2,713)

(2,591)

(5,339)

(5,336)

Other income (loss), net

(18)

(24,422)

(79)

(24,055)

Total other income (expenses)

(2,572)

(26,878)

(5,106)

(29,126)

Loss before income tax

(1,519)

(39,026)

(11,928)

(56,117)

Income tax expense

450

500

945

771

Net Loss

(1,969)

(39,526)

(12,873)

(56,888)

Preferred dividends

(1,395)

(1,395)

(2,790)

(2,790)

Net Loss Applicable to Common
Stockholders

($3,364)

($40,921)

($15,663)

($59,678)

 

Net Loss Applicable to Common
Stock, per share

Basic

($0.04)

($0.61)

($0.18)

($0.89)

Diluted

($0.04)

($0.61)

($0.18)

($0.89)

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares
of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

92,065,615

67,111,843

87,338,509

67,090,805

Diluted

92,065,615

67,111,843

87,338,509

67,090,805

 

Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation

   

(dollars in thousands)

   

Three Months Ended June 30,

   

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

   

2021

2020

     

Net Loss

($1,969)

($39,526)

   

($12,873)

($56,888)

     

Income tax expense

450

500

   

945

771

Other (income) loss, net

18

24,422

   

79

24,055

Net interest expense

2,554

2,456

   

5,027

5,071

     

Operating income (loss)

$1,053

($12,148)

   

($6,822)

($26,991)

     

Depreciation and amortization

5,784

6,682

   

12,029

13,476

(Gain) loss on lease terminations and impairment

(561)

(3,125)

   

2,648

(2,333)

Pre-opening costs

789

270

   

1,345

822

Other items1

654

1,272

   

1,250

3,279

     

Adjusted EBITDA

$7,719

($7,049)

   

$10,450

($11,747)

  1. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, other items include (i) corporate severance of $0 and $0, respectively; (ii) transactional G&A of $176 and $836, respectively; and (iii) employee’s stock-based compensation of $478 and $436, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, other items include (i) corporate severance of $130 and $693, respectively; (ii) transactional G&A of $372 and $2,014, respectively; and (iii) employee’s stock-based compensation of $748 and $572, respectively.

