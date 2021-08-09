checkAd

Drive Shack Inc. Expands Puttery, Its New Competitive Socializing Concept, to Downtown Houston

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 12:46  |  29   |   |   

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Houston’s Rice Military neighborhood.

Located in Sawyer Yards, one of Houston’s hottest arts and entertainment districts, Puttery’s two-story, 23,000-square-foot venue will feature an adults-only scene with four nine-hole putting courses, multiple bars and rotating DJs.

“This year has been instrumental for Drive Shack Inc.’s growth as we introduce Puttery to our second Texas market and our fifth market nationwide,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “Houston is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, so it made perfect sense to bring this exciting new take on competitive socializing to one of the market’s most popular destinations.”

Puttery’s culinary team has developed an upscale menu, showcasing creative plates and craft cocktails curated by innovative chefs and spirits specialists. A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively, vibrant atmosphere with state-of-the-art auto-scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience.

“This isn’t your typical night at the mini-golf course. Puttery will offer Houstonians and visitors an experience unlike any other,” Khouri said. “We’re looking forward to bringing Puttery to the area and setting the tone for strategic and rapid growth ahead.”

In addition to Houston, Puttery venues are under development in Dallas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; and Miami.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative auto-scoring technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

Drive Shack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drive Shack Inc. Expands Puttery, Its New Competitive Socializing Concept, to Downtown Houston Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Houston’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreements with Unions in Northern New England
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:48 UhrDrive Shack Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten