Vestjysk Bank upgrades its guidance for 2021

Vestjysk Bank upgrades its guidance for 2021. The Bank raises its forecast for core earnings net of non-recurring items relating to the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse to a profit after tax in the DKK 575–625 million range from previously DKK 500-550 million. The expected overall profit including non-recurring items after tax is raised from about DKK 800–900 million to DKK 900–1,000 million.

The upgrade is the result of a persistently high level of business activity and lower-than-expected impairment charges.

Enquiries
Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.


Vestjysk Bank A/S

Kim Duus                                        Jan Ulsø Madsen
Chairman                                        CEO




Vestjysk Bank A/S
Industrivej Syd 13C
7400 Herning
Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk





