Bavarian Nordic Rises 4% After Positive Covid-19 Vaccine Results
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose more than 4% after announcing positive results in a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
- Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination, a strong booster effect after the second shot and efficacy against the Delta variant, Bavarian said
- The antibody levels recorded in the study are very positive, Sydbank said
- This is a very attractive vaccine candidate that could be used in a potential re-vaccination market in the future, with a total potential of 545 million doses in the next 6 years, Sydbank said
- However, a phase 3 trial depends on external financing, and today's announcement doesn't shed any light on that, Sydbank said
