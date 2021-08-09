EY Announces Carlos de Solo of CareMax, Inc. as the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Florida Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Florida Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. De Solo was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as an Entrepreneur Of the Year award winner during this period of significant growth for CareMax,” de Solo said. “In the face of the many challenges that our healthcare system faces today, we know the vital role we play in bringing value-based care to underserved communities. I would also like to congratulate the entire CareMax team for this award. They are responsible for the positive direction of CareMax as we continue to expand and bring our whole person healthcare approach to seniors nationwide.”

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax currently operates 42 medical centers serving more than 66,000 patients. The company recently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “CMAX.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. De Solo will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Florida award winner, de Solo is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced on November 13 at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.