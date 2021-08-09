checkAd

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners to Acquire American National in $5.1 Billion Transaction

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Group, Inc. (“American National”) (NASDAQ:ANAT), and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”) (NYSE:BAMR; TSX:BAMR), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance will acquire American National in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion.

As part of the agreement, each issued and outstanding share of American National common stock will be converted into the right to receive $190.00 in cash at closing of the merger. The merger consideration of $190.00 per share of American National common stock (the “Merger Consideration”) represents a 55% premium to the unaffected share price of $122.56 on May 11, 2021, as well as a 24.7% premium over American National’s 30-day volume-weighted average price as of August 6, 2021. The merger has received unanimous approval of American National’s Board of Directors.

Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Reinsurance, said, “The acquisition of American National represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of our insurance business. American National’s management team has a strong track record of stable growth and disciplined underwriting. We are excited to partner with them, and the dedicated American National employee base and distribution partners, as we look to further grow the business and maintain a strong franchise for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Following closing, Brookfield Reinsurance intends to maintain American National’s headquarters in Galveston, Texas and its presence in League City, Texas, as well as its operational hubs in Springfield, Missouri and Albany, New York. Brookfield Reinsurance also looks forward to continuing American National’s longstanding involvement with its local communities.

Jim Pozzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of American National, said, “This is an energizing moment in American National’s history. Our two companies share a long-term view of building strong, enduring businesses. Brookfield Reinsurance has been very clear: they want us to continue to grow our business, together with our leadership team and our excellent team of employees and distribution partners. I would like to thank our board of directors, particularly our strategic opportunities committee of independent directors, which conducted a thorough review of a range of strategic alternatives and possible business opportunities to maximize value for our stockholders. The transaction provides clear and immediate value for our stockholders at an attractive premium.”

