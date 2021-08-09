Tekcapital plc to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Tekcapital Plc (AIM:TEK)(OTCQB:TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, today announced that it will be presenting …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Tekcapital Plc (AIM:TEK)(OTCQB:TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18 at 4:30 PM ET. Clifford M. Gross Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital Plc will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM Eastern Time (01:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42304

Tekcapital is a unique IP investment company that acquires and commercializes technologies developed by its global university network. Currently, Tekcapital has four portfolio companies that have been built through commercializing scientific discoveries that address significant, unmet market needs, that if successful, can enhance the health, safety and productivity of portfolio company customers. Tekcapital aims to create shareholder value from its returns on invested capital as the portfolio companies grow and achieve exits. Current portfolio companies are in respiratory devices, food-tech, autonomous vehicles, and smart eyewear sectors.

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Tekcapital Plc, and to watch the Tekcapital presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

All 1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc - Via Skyline

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (U.S.)

Matthew Abenante/Scott Powell

+1 (646) 893-5835

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people's lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and on the OTCQB (OTCQB:TEKCF) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com