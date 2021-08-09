1933 Industries Receives Approval to Delist Convertible Debentures and Proceeds to Extend Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it received approval from …

Debentureholders voted overwhelmingly in support of the amendment at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders held on August 6, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the " Company " or " 1933 Industries ") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it received approval from Debentureholders of 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 ("Debentureholders") to delist the debentures from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The approval to delist the debentures was a regulatory requirement from the CSE to complete a previously approved amendment to extend the maturity date of its outstanding debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022.

The current number of issued and outstanding debentures is 3,703,000. The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per share and accrue interest at 10% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity date of the debentures in cash or through the issuance of its common shares, at the discretion of the Company. All other terms of the debentures remain unchanged.

The Company will announce the date of delisting along with the effective date for the extension of the maturity once finalized.

