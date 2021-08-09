checkAd

1933 Industries Receives Approval to Delist Convertible Debentures and Proceeds to Extend Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it received approval from Debentureholders of 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 ("Debentureholders") to delist the debentures from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Debentureholders voted overwhelmingly in support of the amendment at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders held on August 6, 2021.

The approval to delist the debentures was a regulatory requirement from the CSE to complete a previously approved amendment to extend the maturity date of its outstanding debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022.

The current number of issued and outstanding debentures is 3,703,000. The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per share and accrue interest at 10% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity date of the debentures in cash or through the issuance of its common shares, at the discretion of the Company. All other terms of the debentures remain unchanged.

The Company will announce the date of delisting along with the effective date for the extension of the maturity once finalized.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products and manufactures third-party brands. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. AMA recently announced the launch of its ultra-craft brand Level X, an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

