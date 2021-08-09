Talisker Intersects 1.02 g/t over 114.15m at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-040 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. This hole is the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-040 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. This hole is the third to be released this year intersecting the recently discovered bulk tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. In addition, Talisker continues to the drill high-grade vein resource to the north-west of Pioneer at Bralorne and remains on track to complete its maiden resource statement. Drilling has been completed at the Charlotte Zone and vein modelling is underway. Additional results from Charlotte and Bralorne West high-grade veins are expected shortly.

Hole 2021-040 extends mineralization 140m down plunge from previously released hole SB-2021-026 which intercepted 1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m.

Mineralization intercepted in hole 40 is part of a larger mineralized interval of 0.73 g/t over 200m.

Additional completed holes 2021-048 and 2021-055 were drilled to test down-plunge and up-plunge continuity respectively to confirm a 350m deep panel of mineralization from surface.

Stepouts 200m along strike to the north-west and south-east have been completed with results pending

Mineralization is characterized by a well-distributed vein network of smaller veins (similar to the Charlotte Zone) distributed between the larger veins that are the defining characteristic of the classical Bralorne deposit.

The host of the mineralization, coarse-grained felsic intrusive (Granite) has been defined for 3,200m along strike, is open at depth beyond 1,000m and averages 250m wide in the central area tapering to 50m width at the ends of the body.

Above the bulk mineralization, the Pioneer Main Vein was also intersected returning 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m.

Terry Harbort, Talisker's CEO commented, "These results highlight the continuity and consistency of the bulk-tonnage mineralization discovered here at Pioneer. Our upcoming results will help to define a continuous panel of mineralization from surface to a depth of 350m and test along strike extensions. This additional style of mineralization adds greatly to the high-grade veins that we have already been drilling at Bralorne and we expect this discovery to significantly increase our view of the camps potential."

A total of 49,223.85m have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count Drill Hole Intrusive Intercept Thickness (m) Visible Gold Count Major Veins Minor Veins Count Assay Results Gram-meters Section Line Closest to Collar SB-2021-26 108 3 14 145 1.17 g/t over 106.75m 124.90 515,600 E SB-2021-30 130 3 9 170 0.80 g/t over 130.9m 104.72 515,600 E SB-2021-40 440 12 22 240 1.02 g/t over 114.15m 116.43 515,600 E SB-2021-45 170 1 3 160 Results Pending 515,850 E SB-2021-48 790 8 76 263 Results Pending 515,650 E SB-2021-55 38 0 4 90 Results Pending 515,600 E SB-2021-60 101 0 7 208 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-63 120 4 4 385 Results Pending 515,550 E SB-2021-66 177 0 9 389 Results Pending 515,450 E SB-2021-69 Drilling Now 9+ TBD TBD Drilling Now 515,300 E SB-2021-70 200 1 10 427 Results Pending 515,250 E SB-2021-72 Drilling Now 3+ TBD TBD Drilling Now 515,200 E

SB-2021-040 Hole Description

Located within the Pioneer Block

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

A new zone was intersected at 212.50m depth and produced 0.46 g/t Au over 29.50m in the Pioneer Volcanics.

At 357.50m depth the Main Vein corridor was intersected. The known Main Vein structure was flanked by an extensive low-grade halo of gold mineralization which produced 1.59 g/t Au over 39.80m from 357.50m to 397.30m at the contact between the Pioneer Volcanics and Bralorne Intrusive Suite. This broad intercept includes 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m from 358.00m depth.

Grades outside the Main Vein structure average 0.46 g/t Au and are predominantly in the felsic intrusive footwall of the major vein.

At 442m depth another interval of broad gold mineralization was encountered. This Bulk Zone produced 1.02 g/t Au over 114.15m. This zone includes the targeted J Vein which assayed 8.39 g/t Au over 3.65m from 445.05m depth, and a previously unknown vein corridor which assayed 5.51 g/t over 7.65m from 548.5m. As with the Main Vein zone above, the footwall to the J Vein structure is host to extensive gold mineralization inside the felsic intrusive, with assays outside of the major structures averaging 0.43 g/t Au.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 821.50m on May 27, 2021.

Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-040 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-040 215.50 217.00 1.50 0.29 Unknown Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 217.00 218.00 1.00 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 218.00 218.50 0.50 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 218.50 219.60 1.10 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 219.60 220.30 0.70 0.58 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 220.30 221.50 1.20 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 221.50 223.00 1.50 1.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 223.00 224.00 1.00 1.49 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 224.00 224.50 0.50 0.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 224.50 226.00 1.50 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 226.00 227.50 1.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 227.50 229.00 1.50 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 229.00 230.50 1.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 230.50 232.00 1.50 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 232.00 233.50 1.50 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 233.50 235.00 1.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 235.00 235.85 0.85 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 235.85 236.35 0.50 0.31 Unknown Zone

Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 236.35 237.20 0.85 0.55 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 237.20 237.90 0.70 1.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 237.90 238.80 0.90 1.51 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 238.80 239.30 0.50 1.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 239.30 239.80 0.50 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 239.80 241.00 1.20 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 357.50 358.00 0.50 0.66 Main Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 358.00 359.00 1.00 11.30 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 359.00 360.00 1.00 1.46 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 360.00 360.60 0.60 2.04 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 360.60 361.10 0.50 6.01 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 361.10 361.60 0.50 4.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 361.60 362.50 0.90 1.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 362.50 363.65 1.15 0.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 363.65 364.40 0.75 36.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 364.40 365.50 1.10 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 365.50 367.00 1.50 0.08 Main Vein Corridor Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 367.00 368.50 1.50 0.74 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 368.50 370.00 1.50 0.65 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 370.00 371.50 1.50 0.89 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 371.50 373.00 1.50 1.38 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 373.00 374.50 1.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 374.50 376.00 1.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 376.00 377.50 1.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 377.50 379.00 1.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 379.00 380.50 1.50 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 380.50 382.00 1.50 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 382.00 383.50 1.50 0.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 383.50 385.00 1.50 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 385.00 386.50 1.50 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 386.50 388.00 1.50 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 388.00 388.50 0.50 2.58 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 388.50 389.50 1.00 0.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 389.50 391.00 1.50 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 391.00 392.50 1.50 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 392.50 394.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 394.00 395.50 1.50 0.23 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 395.50 396.70 1.20 0.71 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 396.70 397.30 0.60 1.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 442.00 442.55 0.55 2.34 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 442.55 443.50 0.95 0.39 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 443.50 444.00 0.50 0.15 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 444.00 444.50 0.50 0.48 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 444.50 445.05 0.55 0.52 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 445.05 445.60 0.55 4.94 J Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 445.60 446.50 0.90 13.90 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 446.50 447.00 0.50 5.54 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 447.00 447.70 0.70 9.33 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 447.70 448.20 0.50 1.02 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 448.20 448.70 0.50 11.20 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 448.70 449.20 0.50 0.58 New Bulk Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 449.20 450.00 0.80 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 450.00 451.00 1.00 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 451.00 452.00 1.00 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 452.00 452.50 0.50 1.27 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 452.50 453.00 0.50 0.61 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 453.00 454.00 1.00 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 454.00 455.50 1.50 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 455.50 456.00 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 456.00 456.65 0.65 0.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 456.65 457.20 0.55 4.51 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 457.20 457.70 0.50 0.48 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 457.70 458.50 0.80 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 458.50 460.00 1.50 0.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 460.00 461.00 1.00 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 461.00 461.50 0.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 461.50 462.00 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 462.00 463.00 1.00 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 463.00 464.00 1.00 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 464.00 465.00 1.00 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 465.00 465.60 0.60 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 465.60 466.35 0.75 1.53 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 466.35 466.85 0.50 1.69 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 466.85 467.50 0.65 0.78 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 467.50 468.00 0.50 0.29 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 468.00 469.00 1.00 0.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 469.00 470.50 1.50 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 470.50 471.50 1.00 0.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 471.50 472.40 0.90 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 472.40 473.00 0.60 0.53 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 473.00 474.00 1.00 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 474.00 475.00 1.00 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 475.00 476.50 1.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 476.50 478.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 478.00 479.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 479.00 479.50 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 479.50 480.00 0.50 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 480.00 480.50 0.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 480.50 481.00 0.50 1.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 481.00 481.50 0.50 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 481.50 482.50 1.00 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 482.50 484.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 484.00 485.50 1.50 0.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 485.50 487.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 487.00 487.57 0.57 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 487.57 488.50 0.93 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 488.50 490.00 1.50 0.30 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 490.00 491.50 1.50 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 491.50 493.00 1.50 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 493.00 494.00 1.00 5.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 494.00 494.65 0.65 0.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 494.65 495.30 0.65 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 495.30 496.00 0.70 0.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 496.00 497.50 1.50 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 497.50 499.00 1.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 499.00 500.00 1.00 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 500.00 500.50 0.50 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 500.50 501.45 0.95 0.91 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 501.45 502.00 0.55 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 502.00 503.00 1.00 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 503.00 503.50 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 503.50 504.00 0.50 0.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 504.00 504.50 0.50 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 504.50 505.00 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 505.00 506.50 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 506.50 507.70 1.20 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 507.70 508.30 0.60 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 508.30 509.20 0.90 0.58 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 509.20 509.80 0.60 0.07 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 509.80 511.00 1.20 0.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 511.00 511.50 0.50 4.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 511.50 512.00 0.50 1.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 512.00 512.50 0.50 5.53 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 512.50 514.00 1.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 514.00 515.50 1.50 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 515.50 517.00 1.50 0.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 517.00 518.50 1.50 0.21 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 518.50 520.00 1.50 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 520.00 521.50 1.50 0.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 521.50 522.30 0.80 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 522.30 523.00 0.70 1.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 523.00 523.70 0.70 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 523.70 524.50 0.80 2.15 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 524.50 525.00 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 525.00 526.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 526.00 527.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 527.00 528.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 528.00 529.00 1.00 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 529.00 530.50 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 530.50 531.00 0.50 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 531.00 531.50 0.50 0.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 531.50 532.00 0.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 532.00 532.50 0.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 532.50 533.50 1.00 0.96 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 533.50 534.55 1.05 1.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 534.55 535.10 0.55 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 535.10 535.60 0.50 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 535.60 536.10 0.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 536.10 537.00 0.90 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 537.00 538.08 1.08 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 538.08 538.58 0.50 0.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 538.58 539.08 0.50 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 539.08 539.70 0.62 0.24 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 539.70 540.40 0.70 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 540.40 541.00 0.60 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 541.00 542.00 1.00 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 542.00 543.00 1.00 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 543.00 543.80 0.80 0.14 New Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 543.80 545.00 1.20 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 545.00 546.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 546.00 547.00 1.00 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 547.00 548.00 1.00 1.69 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 548.00 548.50 0.50 0.80 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 548.50 549.10 0.60 6.16 VG Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 549.10 549.65 0.55 1.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 549.65 550.15 0.50 1.88 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 550.15 551.00 0.85 0.98 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 551.00 551.50 0.50 58.00 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 551.50 552.00 0.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 552.00 553.00 1.00 0.32 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 553.00 553.50 0.50 1.56 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 553.50 554.00 0.50 3.00 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 554.00 554.65 0.65 0.39 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 554.65 555.15 0.50 0.77 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 555.15 555.65 0.50 1.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 555.65 556.15 0.50 6.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 556.15 556.80 0.65 0.65 Bulk Intercept Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 556.80 558.00 1.20 0.55 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 558.00 559.00 1.00 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 559.00 559.50 0.50 0.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 559.50 560.30 0.80 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 560.30 561.00 0.70 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 561.00 562.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 562.00 563.50 1.50 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 563.50 565.00 1.50 0.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 565.00 566.00 1.00 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 566.00 566.75 0.75 1.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 566.75 567.30 0.55 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 567.30 568.20 0.90 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 568.20 568.70 0.50 0.43 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 568.70 569.70 1.00 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 569.70 571.00 1.30 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 571.00 572.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 572.00 572.70 0.70 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 572.70 573.45 0.75 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 573.45 574.00 0.55 0.07 Bulk Intercept Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 574.00 575.00 1.00 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 575.00 575.75 0.75 0.76 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 575.75 576.30 0.55 2.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 576.30 576.80 0.50 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 576.80 577.40 0.60 0.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 577.40 578.30 0.90 0.22 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 578.30 578.85 0.55 0.89 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 578.85 579.50 0.65 0.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 579.50 580.00 0.50 0.57 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 580.00 580.70 0.70 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 580.70 581.50 0.80 0.63 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 581.50 582.50 1.00 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 582.50 583.00 0.50 0.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 583.00 583.50 0.50 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 583.50 584.00 0.50 1.27 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 584.00 584.50 0.50 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 584.50 585.00 0.50 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 585.00 585.50 0.50 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 585.50 586.00 0.50 0.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 586.00 586.50 0.50 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 586.50 587.50 1.00 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 587.50 589.00 1.50 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 589.00 589.60 0.60 0.38 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 589.60 590.50 0.90 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 590.50 591.85 1.35 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 591.85 592.35 0.50 0.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 592.35 592.85 0.50 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 592.85 593.50 0.65 1.99 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 593.50 594.00 0.50 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 594.00 595.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 595.00 596.50 1.50 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 596.50 597.00 0.50 0.51 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 597.00 597.80 0.80 0.35 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 597.80 599.00 1.20 0.43 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 599.00 599.50 0.50 0.12 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 599.50 600.00 0.50 0.66 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 600.00 600.60 0.60 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 600.60 601.30 0.70 0.05 Bulk Intercept Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 601.30 602.50 1.20 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 602.50 603.00 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 603.00 604.00 1.00 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 604.00 604.50 0.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 604.50 605.00 0.50 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 605.00 605.50 0.50 0.56 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 605.50 606.00 0.50 0.19 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 606.00 606.70 0.70 0.56 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 606.70 607.20 0.50 3.87 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 607.20 607.70 0.50 0.41 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 607.70 608.50 0.80 0.56 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 608.50 609.00 0.50 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 609.00 610.00 1.00 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 610.00 611.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 611.00 612.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 612.00 612.50 0.50 0.03 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 612.50 613.10 0.60 0.63 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 613.10 614.50 1.40 0.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 614.50 615.20 0.70 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 615.20 616.00 0.80 0.48 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 616.00 617.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 617.00 617.60 0.60 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 617.60 619.00 1.40 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 619.00 620.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 620.00 621.50 1.50 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 621.50 622.50 1.00 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 622.50 623.50 1.00 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 623.50 625.00 1.50 0.17 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 625.00 626.50 1.50 0.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 626.50 627.20 0.70 0.26 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 627.20 627.75 0.55 1.78 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 627.75 628.57 0.82 1.83 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 628.57 629.50 0.93 0.31 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 629.50 631.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 631.00 632.50 1.50 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 632.50 634.00 1.50 0.18 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 634.00 635.50 1.50 0.09 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 635.50 637.00 1.50 0.02 Bulk Intercept Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 637.00 637.65 0.65 0.03 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 637.65 638.40 0.75 1.89 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 638.40 638.90 0.50 1.05 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 638.90 639.45 0.55 2.97 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 639.45 640.80 1.35 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-040 640.80 641.40 0.60 0.63 Au-SCR24 SB-2021-040 641.40 642.00 0.60 0.55 Au-SCR24 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-040 has collar orientation of Azimuth 207; Dip -62.5.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, August 12th. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YdeHdSiYSYCa2403F-FMDQ . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker ( taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President & CEO

Terry.harbort@talliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).

Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could', 'intend', 'expect', 'believe', 'will', 'projected', 'estimated' and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Pioneer zone with drill traces of completed drill holes including hole SB-2021-040.

Figure 2: Overview map showing seven zones that comprise the Bralorne Gold Project, the Charlotte Zone, the drill hole included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (gray) and associated bounding fault structures.

