Docebo Announces the Addition of Three OEM Partnerships as the Need for Learning Technology Grows Across Markets

Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced the addition of three OEM partnerships; WorkSpan, orchestrateHR, and KOLABORI.

“The need for learning technology is expanding across markets and solution categories,” said Craig Gleason, Director of Partnerships at Docebo. “The breadth and scale of our OEM partnerships are a direct reflection of this growing demand, and we look forward to reinforcing the key role that learning plays across organizations around the world.”

WorkSpan, a leading ecosystem business management platform, will embed Docebo Learning Suite natively allowing enterprise organizations to roll out new partner programs to thousands of partners on the WorkSpan network. “WorkSpan is extremely excited and proud to join forces with Docebo,” said Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder, WorkSpan. “Companies recognize that their partner ecosystem is a competitive differentiator and their ability to build and launch new program innovations and rapidly enable partners is a massive opportunity to expand their partner network and grow revenue together.”

KOLABORI and Docebo are working together in partnership to offer a unique Software and Services solution for Learning Technology in Brazil and South America. Poised to grow by US$3.18 billion during 2020-2024, Brazil is by far the largest market in South America. “LMS KOLABORI Powered by Docebo is not just an e-learning tool or a single product, it is a learning ecosystem delivered in a SaaS environment with multiple features and modules that can be enabled or disabled by customer requirements,” said Carlos Capitanio, CEO of KOLABORI. “This unique approach means that our customers and the companies in the market will now be able to quickly scale a solution to their needs.”

Docebo is also partnering with orchestrateHR, bringing powerful technologies to the world of HR. “The entire team at orcHR is excited about our new partnership with Docebo,” said Mary Cole, Chief Operating Officer at orchestrateHR. “After months of searching for a solution that would provide the flexibility and seamless technology our clients needed to provide training to their employees, we are excited to be able to integrate Docebo with our orchestrateHR platform. It is a huge leap forward.”

For more information, visit https://www.docebo.com/docebo-partner-program/

Docebo
 Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

WorkSpan
 WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. We give CROs a digital platform to turbocharge indirect revenue with their partner teams at higher win rates and lower costs. We connect your partners on a live network with cross-company business applications to build, market, and sell together. We power the top 10 business ecosystems in the technology and communications industry today, managing over $50 billion in joint pipeline.

KOLABORI
 KOLABORI is a digital technology solutions and services company. We provide our customers with a rich learning experience, a more intelligent collaboration and communication process and the implementation of People Management in a more assertive way. Founded in 2013, KOLABORI currently has important customers in various market segments, and perfect solutions for companies looking for high-level executive partners, with extensive international experience and fully prepared to quickly promote the Digital Transformation.

orchestrateHR
 orchestrateHR offers multiple HR and benefit services under one roof, geared toward lowering operating costs and improving efficiencies for employers. The core services include human resource technology, human resource consulting, employee benefits consulting, third party administration, and managing general underwriter. Based in Dallas, Texas, orchestrateHR has been in business for 50 years and currently serves over 5,000 clients with 400 corporate employees and offices in 10 different states.

