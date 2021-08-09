checkAd

KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference.

KORU Medical Systems’ management is scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.



