Carolina Lithium Permitting Update

On August 6, 2021, during a special meeting of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners voted to approve a 60-day temporary development moratorium in new approvals for mining and quarrying activities in order to review the county’s current industry regulations and their potential impact on future operations. The Company looks forward to constructive engagement with the county commissioners and staff on the many important matters subject to their review.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL) (ASX: PLL) (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) is providing the following update as to the county rezoning process for its Carolina Lithium Project.

“We would like to thank the Gaston County Board of Commissioners for their leadership in creating this framework and review structure where the County and Company can move forward together. We wholeheartedly agree that it’s important for the commissioners to have the time to review existing state and county regulations and how they may apply to plans for the Carolina Lithium Project,” said Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips.

“We note that counsel representing the county made clear in a statement during the special meeting that Gaston County supports economic growth and development, and that the resolution is not intended to stop mining but rather to give the county time to perform their due diligence. We look forward to engaging with the commissioners and the broader community regarding our commitment to environmental stewardship and economic prosperity for the county as we work to advance the United States supply chain for a low-carbon economy.”

Piedmont also confirmed that the Company is on track to publish its upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study in 2H 2021 and the Company will continue to work on the state and county level permits that are required for the Project.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL, ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class integrated lithium business in the United States, enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in America. Our location in the renowned Carolina Tin Spodumene Belt of North Carolina, the cradle of the lithium industry, positions us to be one of the world’s lowest cost producers of lithium hydroxide, and the most strategically located to serve the fast-growing U.S. electric vehicle supply chain. The unique geographic proximity of our resources, production operations and prospective customers places us on the path to be the most sustainable producer of lithium hydroxide in the world and should allow Piedmont to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move to the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, please visit www.piedmontlithium.com.