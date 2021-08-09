checkAd

New Research Suggests Pandemic Learning Loss Recovery Will Require Largest Number of Tutors in U.S. History

But the pipeline for qualified tutors could be a roadblock for administrators

TROY, Mich., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Rescue Plan Act was designed to help fund learning recovery, requiring local school districts to reserve 20 percent of the approximately $109.8 billion they'll receive for evidence-based interventions to address the impact of COVID-19 on student learning. But how is this funding best allocated? New research shows students, parents, teachers and administrators across the country agree that tutoring is poised to reverse the negative effects of pandemic learning loss, with most preferring a model in which this intervention is free, in person, and incorporated into the school day.

The research findings were released today in a special report, The Tutoring Solution, commissioned by Kelly Education and administered by the EdWeek Research Center. The report reveals the typical district-level administrator expects their district to spend $750 on tutoring per one in three pupils within the next year to address pandemic learning loss. That could amount to a nationwide total of $12.75 billion. Even with funding in place, this effort will require an unprecedented number of tutoring staff, as schools are challenged to find the largest number of tutors in U.S. history amid an education talent shortage. At least 76 percent of district leaders who had tried to hire learning recovery tutors said it was somewhat or very difficult to find qualified candidates.

“This new research tells us that, while tutoring is an effective way to address the learning loss recovery, school district leaders who are doing their best to close the gap may not be equipped to staff up despite all the additional funding,” says Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education, the largest education talent provider in the country.

A Question of Confidence

Parents, teachers and administrators are split when it comes to the question of whether schools have what it takes to help students recover from the educational impact of the pandemic, according to the research. Parents and teachers are relatively skeptical, with less than half expressing a great deal of confidence that districts or schools will ensure students learn material or skills missed due to the pandemic. By contrast, more than 70% of school and district leaders express the same level of confidence in their ability to promote learning recovery.

