Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) to Announce that Global is Now Offering All 4 Major Vaccines (AstraZeneca, J&J, Pfizer, Moderna) as Mentioned in 8k Filings 03/08/21, 06/09/21, 06/15/21, and 06/24/21

globenewswire
09.08.2021   

The Vaccines Have Been Verified to Assist in the Protection Against the Delta Variant

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) continues the fight against COVID 19 by now offering the Vaccine directly to governments at the lowest prices available, through the agreement with Nunzia Pharmaceutical.

Current vaccines have shown effectiveness in protecting against or at least minimizing the damage from a delta infection, and the vast majority of infections and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

The director-general of the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on coronavirus vaccine booster shots to allow vaccine access to countries struggling to obtain jabs as the global total of COVID-19 cases surpassed 200 million Wednesday.

WHO seeks moratorium on vaccine boosters; delta 93% of new COVID cases (usatoday.com)

Current vaccines have shown effectiveness in protecting against or at least minimizing the damage from a delta infection, and the vast majority of infections and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

Call 714-609-91117 Michael Mitsunaga or Call 877-568-4947 to get your allocation or email Global at Sales@gwhpcorp.com

“Global understands that this is a war on COVID 19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight,” states CEO Charles Storngo. “Our Saliva Antibody IgG and IgM are coming out soon to increase our fight.”

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests. Global’s WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM and Antigen tests that they offer can detect all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

The USA has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world and there is concern that this next wave of infections will be worse than the previous. Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. is confident that its Covid-19 Rapid Test can make a difference through assisting companies, staff, and public places where transmission may occur with a reliable, accurate, and fast Rapid Test  Global has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

