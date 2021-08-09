ELMS Sets Production Schedule for 2021

“We are pleased to confirm our intention to begin production at the end of the third quarter and that we have set our production schedule through 2021,” said ELMS Co-founder and CEO James Taylor. “Despite the delay in the closing of our merger, impacts from COVID-19 and a number of industry-wide supply chain and logistics challenges, we believe we are on track to produce an estimated 1,000 of our all-electric Urban Delivery vans this year. We are continuing to work hand-in-hand with our supplier and partner community and believe we can seize a first-mover opportunity at scale in the Class 1 commercial EV segment.”

TROY, Mich., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: “ELMS” or “ELMSW”) (“ELMS” or “the Company”) announced today that based on customer demand and the overall launch program status of the all-electric Urban Delivery van, the Company was able to set its production schedule for 2021.

As part of setting its production schedule, ELMS has aligned with suppliers for launch to understand each of their readiness and production capabilities. Last week, the Company held an update for strategic suppliers and partners, including Continental, Siemens, CATL, Maersk, Glovis and others.

ELMS has further been working with customers to convert pre-orders to order commitments with allotted allocation schedules. The intended end-customers for the first order commitments include some of the nation’s leading fleet management companies, as well as an on-demand cargo van rental company, FedEx independent contractors and Amazon Delivery Service Partners. In addition, ELMS management believes it is on track for FY 2022 production targets laid out in their business plan.

The Urban Delivery, the anticipated first Class 1 commercial EV in the U.S. market, will be produced at the Company’s 675,000 sq. ft. facility in Mishawaka, Indiana.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .