checkAd

Clean Technology Industry Veteran, Martin Schuermann, Appointed as Aberdeen’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Clean technology transportation pioneer, Martin Schuermann, appointed as Executive Chairman of Aberdeen’s Board of Directors
  • Mr. Schuermann to drive refined focus on downstream, transportation and consumer-facing low-carbon strategy
  • With addition of Mr. Schuermann, the Company elevates its governance, deal sourcing and execution capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Schuermann as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Schuermann has been involved in the clean energy sector since 2009, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Vision Motor Corp and Vision Industries (“Vision”), an early innovator in fuel cell vehicles focused on developing zero emission heavy-duty transportation solutions, using hydrogen as the dominant energy storage medium. Vision was the first company in the world to put hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks through regular duty cycles in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Prior to and since his time at Vision, Mr. Schuermann has been a serial entrepreneur, notably in the media and film industries. Mr. Schuermann holds a BA from Westfaelische Wilhelms Universitaet Muenster (Germany) and a MBA from Azusa Pacific University and UCLA (Los Angeles).

As the Company continues to shape a vision focused on clean energy, Mr. Schuermann’s appointment brings new strategy and governance expertise, adds executive experience directly in the areas of clean transportation and electrification, and bolsters Aberdeen’s deal sourcing and execution capabilities.

“Martin brings a wealth of energy and transportation sector experience that will accelerate our ambition to be the partner-of-choice for early-stage clean technology companies. Martin’s strategic vision, expertise and industry contacts will help us identify and execute on world-class opportunities”, commented Mr. Bharti, director of the Company.

“I’m excited to work with Chris and the team to build a compelling roster of low and no-carbon investments that truly drive transformation across energy, transportation and industrial sectors. My aim is to help Aberdeen substantially grow its asset base and attract high quality capital and talent to generate significant value for Aberdeen shareholders”, said Mr. Schuermann.

Mr. Schuermann replaces Stan Bharti as Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Bharti will remain a Director of the Company.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Chris.Younger@Aberdeen.green
(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of directors, investment portfolio of the Company; the renewable energies sector and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Technology Industry Veteran, Martin Schuermann, Appointed as Aberdeen’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Clean technology transportation pioneer, Martin Schuermann, appointed as Executive Chairman of Aberdeen’s Board of DirectorsMr. Schuermann to drive refined focus on downstream, transportation and consumer-facing low-carbon strategyWith addition of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board