Autolus Therapeutics Announces Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for obe-cel for the treatment of relapsed/refractory adult B-cell ALL

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has received Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel), the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed/refractory (r/r) adult B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in patients 18 years and older.

“PIM designation is a recognition of obe-cel as a promising candidate for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) in the UK for the treatment of adult patients with r/r ALL, a life-threatening condition with high unmet need,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus.

About PIM
PIM designations are given to medicinal products that are likely to offer a major advantage for patients. For the MHRA to grant a PIM Designation, the product must meet each of the following three criteria:*

  • Criterion 1: The conditions should be life-threatening or seriously debilitating with high unmet need, meaning there is no method of treatment, diagnosis or prevention available, or existing methods have serious limitations
  • Criterion 2: The medicinal product is likely to offer major advantage over methods currently used in the UK. Preliminary evidence should be submitted based on both non-clinical and clinical data
  • Criterion 3: The potential adverse effects of the medicinal product are likely to be outweighed by the benefits, allowing for the reasonable expectation of a positive benefit risk balance

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

