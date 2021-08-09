checkAd

ADMA Biologics Announces Commercial Availability of Expanded Vial Size Offerings for BIVIGAM and NABI-HB

ADMA Expands Commercial IG Product Offering with Additional BIVIGAM and NABI-HB Vial Sizes

BIVIGAM 100 mL Vial and NABI-HB 1 mL Vial Now Commercially Available to U.S. Healthcare Providers

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced the commercial availability of additional vial sizes of BIVIGAM and NABI-HB, which are currently in stock and commercially available to U.S healthcare providers and patients.

“The availability of these additional NABI-HB and BIVIGAM vial sizes meaningfully enhances ADMA’s go-to-market offering for its commercial Immune Globulin (“IG”) product portfolio and allows for more versatile utilization by providers and patients,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “We anticipate the broader suite of BIVIGAM and NABI-HB vial configurations will help in providing more targeted dosing levels, minimize drug wastage and allow ADMA’s IG products to have vial presentations in line with competitor offerings. These new vial sizes, which further advance the Company’s mission to differentiate through its hands-on approach to manufacturing and developing plasma-derived therapeutics, represent yet another important milestone achieved by ADMA’s regulatory, commercial and supply chain teams. We look forward to increasing market penetration with our complete portfolio of IG and hyperimmune globulin products to better serve the growing needs of U.S. patients and physicians in the periods ahead.”

NABI-HB 1 mL and 5 mL vial sizes are available to U.S. healthcare providers and patients and, at the present time, ADMA expects continuous supply availability of both vial sizes going forward. 

Earlier this year, ADMA received United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for the production of a 100 mL vial presentation of BIVIGAM which, with today’s announcement, is now commercially available in limited quantities. The new vial size will supplement ADMA’s currently marketed BIVIGAM 50 mL vial offering, for which the Company expects uninterrupted supply availability. The wider range of vial sizes now offered for NABI-HB and BIVIGAM is anticipated to aid physicians and providers with targeted dosing and avoiding unnecessary drug wastage while providing for an easier, more convenient way to prepare and administer the products according to the respective labeled use for both NABI-HB and BIVIGAM.

