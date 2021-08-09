Trevena to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12th, 2021

Company to host conference call on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prior to the market open on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.



Company management will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, Chief Business Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.