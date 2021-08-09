checkAd

Trevena to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12th, 2021

Company to host conference call on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prior to the market open on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, Chief Business Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Title: Trevena Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast
Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 855-465-0180
International: 484-756-4313
Conference ID: 6799504
The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following links:
Webcast: https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83sg4skw
   
The webcast will be available 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry - Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

PR & Media Contact:
Sasha Bennett
Associate Vice President
Clyde Group
Sasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com
(239) 248-3409

 





