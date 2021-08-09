Amryt Virtual Capital Markets Event - September 13, 2021 – 1000-1200 EDT

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, August 9 , 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, will host a Virtual Capital Markets Event for Analysts and Investors on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 1000 – 1200 (EDT).

Presentations will include an update on Amryt’s long-term strategy, the global market opportunity for Amryt’s three commercial products and Amryt’s growth plans for Mycapssa post its recent acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. Mycapssa is the first and only FDA-approved oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. Mycapssa also has the potential to expand into the neuroendocrine tumor (NET) market and has a confirmed modified 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Leading KOL, Dr. Maria Fleseriu, FACE (Oregon Health & Science University) will join the event to discuss the current treatment landscape in acromegaly.

Amryt management will also provide an update on their lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, including a discussion on the regulatory pathway for Oleogel-S10 and their global commercialization and launch readiness plans for Oleogel-S10, if approved. Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), for which there is currently no approved treatment.

A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

Registration

To register for the event, please go to:

https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.js ...

A detailed schedule will be sent to those registered before the event.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises three orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); octreotide (Mycapssa); and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.