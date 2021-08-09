Else Nutrition to Launch on Kroger-owned online platforms with Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Products by Q4 2021

“Being a part of Kroger’s E-commerce platforms mark a major step forward for our online growth strategy,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Kroger’s large on-line presence as a grocery leader, will significantly increase the accessibility of our clean label, whole food-based early nutrition products for thousands of families nationwide,” she added.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announces that it will be expanding into owned online marketplaces by Q4, 2021 with its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition products for Toddlers. The expansion also will place else at Kroger-owned Vitacost.com , an E-commerce leader in the healthy/organic foods space.

Else Nutrition is currently onboarding with Kroger Ship (of the Kroger Company), with plans to ship to Kroger customers through the Kroger.com and Vitacost.com grocery websites. Kroger Ship enables U.S. consumers the benefits of big box shopping from the comfort of your own home. Consumers can buy in bulk, browse a wide selection of products, and get access to exclusive savings.

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, saw its e-commerce sales jump by 79% in 2020, according to eMarketer, with $11.18 billion in digital sales. Riding the success of its ongoing investments in e-commerce and powered by a COVID-19 surge in online grocery sales, The Kroger Co. entered eMarketer’s annual list of Top 10 U.S. Retail E-Commerce Companies.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.