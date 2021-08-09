Privia Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $225.8 million, compared to total revenue of $183.3 million for the prior year second quarter (+23.2%). Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $193.2 million, compared to operating income of $6.2 million for the prior year second quarter. Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $172.5 million, or a loss of $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The operating and net losses in the second quarter of 2021 were due to $202.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense as well as $0.2 million of one-time legal and other expenses, both related to the Company’s initial public offering (IPO) completed on May 3, 2021. Excluding these non-cash or non-recurring expenses, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 (+69.0%).

Key operating and non-GAAP financial metrics include:

Practice Collections were $367.2 million, compared to $281.7 million for the three months ended in 2Q’20 (+30.3%).

Care Margin was $55.8 million, compared to $41.7 million for the three months ended in 2Q’20 (+33.7%).

Platform Contribution was $23.1 million, compared to $17.4 million for the three months ended in 2Q’20 (+32.8%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.0 million, compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended in 2Q’20 (+43.0%).

Implemented Providers were 2,692, compared to 2,531 at the end of 2Q’20 (+6.4%).

Value-Based Care Attributed Lives were approximately 739,000, compared to 749,000 at the end of 2Q’20 (-1.3%) and to 682,000 at December 31, 2020 (+8.3%).

“We delivered strong growth in the second quarter, with practice collections increasing 30.3%, care margin growing 33.7% and adjusted EBITDA up 43.0% when compared to the Q2 last year,” said Shawn Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Privia Health. “We continue to gain momentum with greater awareness of our uniquely aligned provider partnership model, which is highlighted by 6.4% growth of implemented providers and an 8.3% increase in attributed lives across a number of value-based reimbursement programs since year-end 2020. Over the coming quarters, we expect to continue to expand our number of provider partners, increase attributed lives, enter new markets and leverage our capital-efficient operating structure to drive profit margin expansion as we execute on multiple opportunities to drive future growth.”

Six Months

Total revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $439.4 million, compared to total revenue of $396.2 million for the same period in the prior year 2020 (+10.9%). Operating loss for the first six months of 2021 was $185.3 million, compared to operating income of $12.7 million for the same period in the prior year 2020. Net loss for the first six months of 2021 was $167.1 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Excluding non-cash stock compensation expense and one-time legal and other expenses in the first six months of 2021, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $19.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share (+54.6%).

Practice Collections for the first six months of 2021 were $711.3 million, compared to $609.1 million for the same period in the prior year (+16.8%). Care Margin was $108.3 million, compared to $89.6 million for the six months ended in June 30, 2020 (+20.9%). Platform Contribution for the first six months of 2021 was $48.7 million, compared to $37.7 million for the same period in the prior year (+29.1%). Adjusted EBITDA was $20.0 million, compared to $14.1 million for the six months ended in June 30, 2020 (+42.0%).

Financial and Business Outlook

The Company is providing the following update to its full year 2021 guidance:

($ in millions) FY 2020

Actual FY 2021 Guidance Updated

Guidance Y - Y % Change from

FY 2020 Low High Low High Implemented Providers 2,550 2,850 2,900 Mid-to-High End 11.8 % 13.7 % Attributed Lives 682,000 730,000 750,000 High End 7.0 % 10.0 % Practice Collections $ 1,301.1 $ 1,445 $ 1,465 High End 11.1 % 12.6 % GAAP Revenue $ 817.1 $ 860 $ 880 High End 5.3 % 7.7 % Care Margin $ 187.6 $ 215 $ 221 High End 14.6 % 17.8 % Platform Contribution $ 82.6 $ 93 $ 98 High End 12.6 % 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.4 $ 34 $ 38 High End 15.6 % 29.3 %

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of Care Margin, Platform Contribution or Adjusted EBITDA due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.

See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.

Certain non-recurring or non-cash expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (a)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 225,756 $ 183,264 439,363 396,206 Operating expenses: Physician and practice expense 169,937 141,521 331,050 306,627 Cost of platform 68,731 24,331 95,693 51,892 Sales and marketing 11,178 2,220 14,362 4,672 General and administrative 168,657 8,419 182,653 19,408 Depreciation and amortization 440 594 885 932 Total operating expenses 418,943 177,085 624,643 383,531 Operating (loss) income (193,187 ) 6,179 (185,280 ) 12,675 Interest expense 302 509 593 976 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (193,489 ) 5,670 (185,873 ) 11,699 (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes (20,004 ) 474 (18,004 ) 1,174 Net (loss) income (173,485 ) 5,196 (167,869 ) 10,525 Less: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (951 ) (85 ) (733 ) (170 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ (172,534 ) $ 5,281 $ (167,136 ) $ 10,695 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic and diluted $ (1.68 ) $ 0.06 $ (1.68 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 102,739,033 95,931,549 99,381,053 95,931,549

(a) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (a)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,751 $ 84,633 Accounts receivable 126,872 99,118 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,827 6,333 Total current assets 436,450 190,084 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4,449 4,814 Right-of-use asset 5,618 — Intangible assets, net 5,659 5,980 Goodwill 118,663 118,663 Deferred tax asset 23,162 4,953 Other non-current assets 3,138 4,475 Total non-current assets 160,689 138,885 Total assets $ 597,139 $ 328,969 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,517 $ 5,235 Accrued expenses 23,910 31,185 Physician and practice liability 131,027 106,811 Current portion of note payable 1,313 875 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,188 — Other current liabilities 4,363 2,832 Total current liabilities 167,318 146,938 Non-current liabilities: Note payable, net of current portion 31,893 32,784 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,124 — Other non-current liabilities 333 5,595 Total non-current liabilities 40,350 38,379 Total liabilities 207,668 185,317 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,057 960 Additional paid-in capital 579,257 165,666 Accumulated deficit (187,014 ) (19,878 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 393,300 146,748 Non-controlling interest (3,829 ) (3,096 ) Total stockholders’ equity 389,471 143,652 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 597,139 $ 328,969

(a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (a)

Unaudited

(In thousands) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (167,869 ) $ 10,525 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 564 599 Amortization of intangibles 320 321 Amortization of debt issuance costs 77 67 Stock-based compensation 202,661 242 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (18,209 ) 1,270 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,754 ) (20,651 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,112 ) (1,541 ) Other non-current assets 1,337 2,297 Accounts payable (810 ) 2,357 Accrued expenses (7,275 ) (3,937 ) Physician and practice liability 24,216 14,012 Other current liabilities 1,531 617 Operating lease liabilities 10,312 — Other long-term liabilities (5,262 ) 512 Net cash provided by in operating activities 4,727 6,690 Cash from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (199 ) (379 ) Net cash used in investing activities (199 ) (379 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering 223,686 — Payments of underwriting fees, net of discounts and offering costs (12,658 ) — Repayment of note payable (438 ) (438 ) Proceeds from revolving loan — 10,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 210,590 9,562 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 215,118 15,873 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,633 46,889 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 299,751 $ 62,762 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 585 $ 914 Income taxes paid $ 451 $ 46

(a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 2,692 2,531 2,692 2,531 Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 739,000 749,000 739,000 749,000 Practice Collections(3) $ 367.2 $ 281.7 $ 711.3 $ 609.1 (1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia Health, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups, to deliver care as part of a Value Based Care arrangement. Attributed lives include patients who have selected one of Privia Health’s owned or Non-Owned Medical Groups as their provider of primary are services as of the end of a particular period. (3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups. (a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4) (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Care Margin $ 55,819 $ 41,743 $ 108,313 $ 89,579 Platform Contribution 23,128 17,412 48,660 37,687 Platform Contribution Margin 41.4 % 41.7 % 44.9 % 42.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 10,036 7,016 19,983 14,071 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.0 % 16.8 % 18.4 % 15.7 % (4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is total revenue less the sum of physician and practice expense.

Platform Contribution is total revenue less the sum of (i) physician and practice expense, (ii) cost of platform, and (iii) stock-based compensation expense.

Platform Contribution margin is platform contribution divided by care margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding minority interests, provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Care Margin (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating (loss) income $ (193,187 ) $ 6,179 $ (185,280 ) $ 12,675 Depreciation and amortization 440 594 885 932 General and administrative 168,657 8,419 182,653 19,408 Sales and marketing 11,178 2,220 14,362 4,672 Cost of platform 68,731 24,331 95,693 51,892 Care margin $ 55,819 $ 41,743 $ 108,313 $ 89,579 (a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Platform Contribution (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating (loss) income $ (193,187 ) $ 6,179 $ (185,280 ) $ 12,675 Depreciation and amortization 440 594 885 932 General and administrative 168,657 8,419 182,653 19,408 Sales and marketing 11,178 2,220 14,362 4,672 Stock-based compensation(5) $ 36,040 $ — $ 36,040 $ — Platform contribution $ 23,128 $ 17,412 $ 48,660 $ 37,687 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included under Cost of Platform.





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (172,534 ) $ 5,281 $ (167,136 ) $ 10,695 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (951 ) (85 ) (733 ) (170 ) Provision for income taxes (20,004 ) 474 (18,004 ) 1,174 Interest expense 302 509 593 976 Depreciation and amortization 440 594 885 932 Stock-based compensation 202,560 121 202,661 242 Other expenses(6) 223 122 1,717 222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,036 $ 7,016 $ 19,983 $ 14,071 (a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (6) Other expenses include certain non-cash or non-recurring costs.





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (a)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (172,534 ) $ 5,281 $ (167,136 ) $ 10,695 Stock-based compensation 202,560 121 202,661 242 Intangible amortization expense 160 160 320 321 Provision for income tax (20,004 ) 474 (18,004 ) 1,174 Other expenses 223 122 1,717 222 Adjusted net income $ 10,405 $ 6,158 $ 19,558 $ 12,654 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 102,739,033 95,931,549 99,381,053 95,931,549 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 115,727,026 95,931,549 112,505,977 95,931,549 (a) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.



