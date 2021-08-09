JD.com to Report 2021 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results on August 23, 2021

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 23, 2021, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2021) to discuss financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

BEIJING, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8097775

CONFERENCE ID: 8097775

A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am, Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 through 9:59 am, Eastern Time on August 31, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697 International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 8097775

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

