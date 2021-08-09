Opthea Expands Global Phase 3 ShORe and COAST Wet AMD Trials of OPT-302 into Canada

To date, the Phase 3 pivotal clinical program has begun in the United States, and the latest expansion into Canada represents a new and important geographical region. The Company is also advancing towards approval from national regulatory agencies and ethics committees from other countries, including those in the European, South American, and Asia Pacific regions, to finalize the implementation of the Phase 3 studies in those geographic areas.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announced today that recruitment is open to patients in Canada for the Phase 3 pivotal clinical program of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Following formal authorization from the regulatory agency Health Canada, patient enrollment in the two concurrent Phase 3 registrational clinical trials, ShORe ( S tudy of O PT-302 in combination with R anibizumab) and COAST ( C ombination O PT-302 with A flibercept St udy) can now begin in Canada. The goal of the two studies is to evaluate the benefits of the Company’s VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor, OPT-302, for wet AMD in treatment-naïve patients.

“Expanding our global reach for the Phase 3 pivotal program is an important milestone for Opthea, and this is the first time clinical trials have been conducted in Canada to investigate OPT-302 in patients with retinal disease,” commented Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea. “We believe that OPT-302, if successful in Phase 3 and approved, has the potential to improve the trajectory of wet AMD disease progression. Therefore, we are working with regulatory authorities worldwide to initiate the Phase 3 registrational clinical trials as quickly as possible in other countries.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently awarded OPT-302 Fast Track status based on positive safety and efficacy results from Opthea’s previous Phase 1/2 and Phase 2b clinical studies in wet AMD. This designation helps to speed clinical development, regulatory review, and market entry upon approval of treatments with a potential to address serious conditions.

In the two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, treatment naïve wet AMD patients will be randomized to receive intravitreal administration of 2 mg OPT-302 once every 4 weeks or 8 weeks in combination with 0.5 ranibizumab (ShORe) or 2 mg aflibercept (COAST) compared to the respective sham (control) combination treatment, during the first 52 weeks, at which time the primary efficacy analysis of the mean change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from baseline will be performed. The top-line 52-week data from the ShORe and COAST Phase 3 studies is anticipated in 2H CY 2023 and if positive, the Company plans to file for global marketing authorizations for OPT-302 as a treatment for wet AMD following receipt of that data.