Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Achieves Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in the MERIT Phase 2 Trial in Treatment Resistant Depression

AXS-05 significantly delayed the time to relapse of depression compared to placebo (p=0.002, primary endpoint)

AXS-05 significantly prevented relapse of depression over at least 6 months compared to placebo (p=0.004, key secondary endpoint)

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that AXS-05, a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity, met the primary and key secondary endpoints in the MERIT (Mechanistic Evaluation of Response in TRD) Phase 2 trial, and substantially and statistically significantly prevented relapse of depressive symptoms compared to placebo in patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD). The MERIT study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, relapse prevention, multi-center, U.S. trial, which evaluated 44 TRD patients. Patients in stable remission after treatment with AXS-05 were randomized to continue treatment with AXS-05 or to discontinue AXS-05 and switch to placebo.

AXS-05 met the primary endpoint by substantially and statistically significantly delaying the time to relapse of depressive symptoms as compared to placebo (p=0.002), with no relapses observed with AXS-05 over at least 6 months of double-blind treatment. AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint of relapse prevention, based on the rates of relapse during the double-blind treatment period (0.0% of AXS-05 patients, 36.4% of patients switched from AXS-05 to placebo, p=0.004).

AXS-05 was well tolerated in the trial. There were no treatment-emergent adverse events reported in >1 patient in the AXS-05 group. One subject in the AXS-05 group experienced two serious adverse events (gout and bacteremia), both of which were deemed not related to the study medication.

A new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder is under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 22, 2021.

About the MERIT Study

MERIT was a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study to evaluate AXS-05 compared to placebo in preventing relapse of depressive symptoms in patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD). Treatment resistance was defined as ongoing symptoms of depression despite receiving treatment with two or more prior antidepressants during the current major depressive episode. TRD patients were enrolled into MERIT from the long-term, open-label Phase 3 trial of AXS-05, and were required to be in stable remission prior to randomization. Stable remission was defined as at least two consecutive Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) scores of ≤12, separated by at least 4 weeks.

