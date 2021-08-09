checkAd

Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Warminster in Pennsylvania, Its 62nd Retail Location in the Nation, on August 10

CHICAGO and WARMINSTER, Penn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Warminster, the 16th Rise location in Pennsylvania and 62nd store nationwide, on Tuesday, August 10. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to National Giving Alliance (NGA) which works to improve the quality of life for homeless, low-income and moderate-income children, women and men by collecting and distributing new clothes, linens and toiletries.

“The opening of Rise Warminster marks number 16 in the Commonwealth, our deepest dispensary footprint serving a single market and a true testament to the support of cannabis for well-being in communities across Pennsylvania,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Each new store opening begins with community impact, and NGA is doing incredible work providing those with low-income or experiencing homelessness with essential items like clothes, toiletries and household items that are not covered by supplemental governmental programs. We look forward to providing more Pennsylvanians with medical cannabis while supporting a local organization doing good in the community.”

“National Giving Alliance is honored to be selected by Rise Dispensaries to receive proceeds from their opening day sales of their Warminster location. NGA relies upon private citizens and the business community to help support its mission of providing new clothes, new toiletries and new linens to homeless and low-income children, families, women and men,” said Lisa Tordo, Executive Director of National Giving Alliance.

In addition to Rise Warminster, there are Rise stores in the following locations in Pennsylvania: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie (Lake), Erie (Peach), Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Meadville, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm premium flower and full-spectrum vapes and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

Rise Warminster is located at 435 York Road in Warminster. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 111 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,900 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Jennifer Dooley   Grace Bondy
Chief Strategy Officer   Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com   gbondy@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257   517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries





