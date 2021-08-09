Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Midland Basin Acquisition

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests from Swallowtail Royalties LLC and Swallowtail Royalties II LLC (collectively, “Swallowtail” or the “Seller”) in exchange for 15.25 million units of Viper common stock and $225 million of cash, subject to customary adjustments. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

ACQUISITION OVERVIEW