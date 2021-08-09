checkAd

Ecoark Announces Commencement of a Cryptocurrency Mining Beta Site Development in Texas with Potential to Help Alleviate Future Grid Imbalances

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

First Phase Expected to Become Operational in 90 days

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), has announced that it intends to allocate approximately $3 million of the net proceeds from its recently completed $20 million registered direct offering, towards the development of a proposed digital asset mining business, with a focus on Bitcoin. We intend to deploy the capital for a Beta Site (“Beta”) development of a 6 MW (“megawatt”) cryptocurrency mining operation in Texas, with a targeted near-term expansion capacity of 50 MW on the first project. The project will represent the first major capital investment in cryptocurrency mining to be operated by our newly formed, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Bitstream Mining LLC (“Bitstream”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trend Discovery Holdings LLC (“Trend”), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecoark. On August 6, 2021, Bitstream signed an engagement agreement with an industry leading strategic partner in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”) with comprehensive full life-cycle energy service experience of over 20 years, which we view as critical to energy-related infrastructure deployment. Bitstream is expected to secure a power contract in the next 30 days and commence commercialization within 90 days, subject to market conditions and availability of mining equipment.

With ERCOT electric power grid deficiencies experienced during severe weather cycles this past winter, Bitstream is expected to be positioned to help mitigate grid imbalances at critical times, as part of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) strategy, by switching off cryptocurrency mining and selling our 6 MW of power back to the ERCOT grid. We plan to utilize our strategic partner’s capabilities to monitor the ERCOT supply and demand market in real-time and redirect our power away from cryptocurrency mining on a moment’s notice to alleviate grid imbalances. In addition, Ecoark will continue to monitor for potential future opportunities in stranded natural gas.

“By reducing our power consumption when load resources are inadequate, we can help alleviate grid pressure, benefiting local communities and helping to ensure they have access to power when they need it most,” said M. Britt Swann, President of Bitstream. “We look forward to assisting green infrastructure development in Texas by alleviating grid imbalances when solar and wind are unable to satiate demand. Today’s exciting announcement of our first mining project serves as a platform for value creation in this rapidly growing sector.  We expect that this Beta project will help Ecoark diversify its business into the cryptocurrency market, and upon success, expand Bitstream’s future capacity beyond 50 MW.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecoark Announces Commencement of a Cryptocurrency Mining Beta Site Development in Texas with Potential to Help Alleviate Future Grid Imbalances First Phase Expected to Become Operational in 90 daysSAN ANTONIO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), has announced that it intends to allocate approximately $3 million of the net proceeds from its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board