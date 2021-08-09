Ecoark Announces Commencement of a Cryptocurrency Mining Beta Site Development in Texas with Potential to Help Alleviate Future Grid Imbalances

First Phase Expected to Become Operational in 90 days

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), has announced that it intends to allocate approximately $3 million of the net proceeds from its recently completed $20 million registered direct offering, towards the development of a proposed digital asset mining business, with a focus on Bitcoin. We intend to deploy the capital for a Beta Site (“Beta”) development of a 6 MW (“megawatt”) cryptocurrency mining operation in Texas, with a targeted near-term expansion capacity of 50 MW on the first project. The project will represent the first major capital investment in cryptocurrency mining to be operated by our newly formed, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Bitstream Mining LLC (“Bitstream”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trend Discovery Holdings LLC (“Trend”), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecoark. On August 6, 2021, Bitstream signed an engagement agreement with an industry leading strategic partner in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”) with comprehensive full life-cycle energy service experience of over 20 years, which we view as critical to energy-related infrastructure deployment. Bitstream is expected to secure a power contract in the next 30 days and commence commercialization within 90 days, subject to market conditions and availability of mining equipment.



With ERCOT electric power grid deficiencies experienced during severe weather cycles this past winter, Bitstream is expected to be positioned to help mitigate grid imbalances at critical times, as part of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) strategy, by switching off cryptocurrency mining and selling our 6 MW of power back to the ERCOT grid. We plan to utilize our strategic partner’s capabilities to monitor the ERCOT supply and demand market in real-time and redirect our power away from cryptocurrency mining on a moment’s notice to alleviate grid imbalances. In addition, Ecoark will continue to monitor for potential future opportunities in stranded natural gas.

“By reducing our power consumption when load resources are inadequate, we can help alleviate grid pressure, benefiting local communities and helping to ensure they have access to power when they need it most,” said M. Britt Swann, President of Bitstream. “We look forward to assisting green infrastructure development in Texas by alleviating grid imbalances when solar and wind are unable to satiate demand. Today’s exciting announcement of our first mining project serves as a platform for value creation in this rapidly growing sector. We expect that this Beta project will help Ecoark diversify its business into the cryptocurrency market, and upon success, expand Bitstream’s future capacity beyond 50 MW.”