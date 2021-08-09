Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the Company has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

“We are pleased with the quick advancement of AVB-500 with the first patient dosed in our Phase 1b/2 pancreatic adenocarcinoma trial. This clinical trial addresses a very high unmet medical need in one of the most difficult-to-treat cancers with a high mortality rate,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “We continue to expand the development of AVB-500, as the Company now has three ongoing clinical trials of AVB-500. In addition to the pancreatic adenocarcinoma clinical trial, AVB-500 is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for platinum resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for clear cell renal cell carcinoma.”

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate AVB-500 as a first-line therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma eligible to receive gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel combination therapy. The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity in approximately 20 patients dosed with 15 mg/kg of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The randomized, controlled Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial is designed to evaluate approximately 60 patients dosed with 15 mg/kg of AVB-500 as a first-line therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel versus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the trial is progression-free survival. The secondary endpoints are objective response rate, duration of response, clinical benefit rate, safety and overall survival, and the exploratory endpoints are pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. The Phase 1b/2 trial is listed on clinicaltrials.gov NCT04983407.