checkAd

Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

Trial to Evaluate AVB-500 as a First-Line Treatment in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel

Continues Expansion of AVB-500 in Multiple Oncology Indications and Combinations

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the Company has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

“We are pleased with the quick advancement of AVB-500 with the first patient dosed in our Phase 1b/2 pancreatic adenocarcinoma trial. This clinical trial addresses a very high unmet medical need in one of the most difficult-to-treat cancers with a high mortality rate,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “We continue to expand the development of AVB-500, as the Company now has three ongoing clinical trials of AVB-500. In addition to the pancreatic adenocarcinoma clinical trial, AVB-500 is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for platinum resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for clear cell renal cell carcinoma.”

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate AVB-500 as a first-line therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma eligible to receive gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel combination therapy. The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity in approximately 20 patients dosed with 15 mg/kg of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The randomized, controlled Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial is designed to evaluate approximately 60 patients dosed with 15 mg/kg of AVB-500 as a first-line therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel versus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the trial is progression-free survival. The secondary endpoints are objective response rate, duration of response, clinical benefit rate, safety and overall survival, and the exploratory endpoints are pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. The Phase 1b/2 trial is listed on clinicaltrials.gov NCT04983407.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Trial to Evaluate AVB-500 as a First-Line Treatment in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel Continues Expansion of AVB-500 in Multiple Oncology Indications and Combinations HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aravive Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board