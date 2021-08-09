checkAd

BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 revenue EUR 5,308.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,252 million.
  • Q2 net income EUR 2,787.2 million compared to EUR 88.3 million net loss a year ago
  • BioNTech cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were EUR 914.1 million
  • Has shipped more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines with partner Pfizer
  • Estimated COVID-19 vaccine revenues to BioNTech for the 2021 financial year upon delivery of currently signed supply contracts of ~2.2 billion doses as of July 21, 2021 is EUR 15.9 billion
  • Full year 2021 manufacturing capacity targeting 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for the year 2022
  • Ramp-up of R&D investment in the second half of 2021 planned to EUR 950-1,050 million to expand and accelerate the pipeline development
  • Capital expenditures for 2021 seen at EUR 175-225 million


13:56 UhrBörse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
13:42 UhrROUNDUP: Impfstoffhersteller Biontech mit deutlichem Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:39 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Starke Zahlen von Biontech wirken doch noch positiv
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:51 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax dreht vor Rekordhoch nach unten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:49 UhrIsraelische Studie: Nach dritter Corona-Impfung ähnliche Reaktion
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:20 UhrMarktkompass: 15.770 DAX stabil | US-Arbeitsmarkt robust | BIONTECH | NOVAVAX | SCHALTBAU
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
09:58 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax prallt an Rekordhoch erneut ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:21 UhrBioNTech Aktie und die Quartalszahlen: Impfstoff-Hersteller vor dem alles entscheidenden Handelstag
4investors | Kommentare
08:17 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Etwas schwächer zum Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05:50 UhrImpfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten