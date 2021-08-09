BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 13:05 | 110 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 13:05 | (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 revenue EUR 5,308.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,252 million.Q2 net income EUR 2,787.2 million compared to EUR 88.3 million net loss a year agoBioNTech cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were EUR 914.1 millionHas … (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 revenue EUR 5,308.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,252 million.Q2 net income EUR 2,787.2 million compared to EUR 88.3 million net loss a year agoBioNTech cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were EUR 914.1 millionHas … (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q2 revenue EUR 5,308.5 million vs. estimate EUR 3,252 million.

Q2 net income EUR 2,787.2 million compared to EUR 88.3 million net loss a year ago

BioNTech cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were EUR 914.1 million

Has shipped more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines with partner Pfizer

Estimated COVID-19 vaccine revenues to BioNTech for the 2021 financial year upon delivery of currently signed supply contracts of ~2.2 billion doses as of July 21, 2021 is EUR 15.9 billion

Full year 2021 manufacturing capacity targeting 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for the year 2022

Ramp-up of R&D investment in the second half of 2021 planned to EUR 950-1,050 million to expand and accelerate the pipeline development

Capital expenditures for 2021 seen at EUR 175-225 million



BioNTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

BioNTech Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer