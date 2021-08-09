

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2021 / 13:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG

b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction

Two discretionary orders for the purchase of 20,000 and 10,000, in total 30,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.024728 EUR 520494.56 EUR 25.96 EUR 259600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.003152 EUR 780094.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

