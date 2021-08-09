Avinger Announces 510(k) Filing for New Lightbox 3 Imaging Console

Smaller Footprint, Improved User Experience and Lower Cost to Drive AdoptionREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular …

Smaller Footprint, Improved User Experience and Lower Cost to Drive Adoption REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the submission of a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its new Lightbox 3 imaging console. "Avinger's Lightbox 3 represents an important leap forward in imaging, portability and capability," commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO. "The Lightbox 3's compact size, next generation laser system and streamlined workflows are anticipated to accelerate the pace and efficiency of new account acquisition, energize existing users and provide the opportunity to support new catheter capabilities in the future. The filing of this 510(k) submission is a major accomplishment for our team, and we are excited about the potential for the Lightbox 3 to positively impact the trajectory of our business if pre-marketing clearance is obtained."