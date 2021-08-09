checkAd

Avinger Announces 510(k) Filing for New Lightbox 3 Imaging Console

Smaller Footprint, Improved User Experience and Lower Cost to Drive Adoption

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the submission of a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its new Lightbox 3 imaging console.

"Avinger's Lightbox 3 represents an important leap forward in imaging, portability and capability," commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO. "The Lightbox 3's compact size, next generation laser system and streamlined workflows are anticipated to accelerate the pace and efficiency of new account acquisition, energize existing users and provide the opportunity to support new catheter capabilities in the future. The filing of this 510(k) submission is a major accomplishment for our team, and we are excited about the potential for the Lightbox 3 to positively impact the trajectory of our business if pre-marketing clearance is obtained."

Dr. Jaafer Golzar, Avinger's Chief Medical Officer, remarked, "Physicians using the new Lightbox 3 in conjunction with our best-in-class Pantheris, Pantheris SV and Tigereye catheters will have the most advanced tools to safely and effectively treat PAD with precision, while avoiding damage to the vessel wall. I am confident that the Lightbox 3's next generation laser technology providing high-definition intravascular OCT imaging and enhanced user interface will be of great benefit to physicians as they seek to provide the best possible care for their patients."

The Lightbox 3 presents a significant reduction in size, weight and cost compared to the existing platform, and is anticipated to speed the evaluation process and reduce barriers to adoption in new accounts. The Lightbox 3 fits into a case the size of a carry-on suitcase and weighs less than 20 pounds. This 90% reduction in size and weight over the prior generation Lightbox console provides for easy transport, a simplified service strategy and streamlined lab installation options.

The Lightbox 3 incorporates an advanced solid-state laser for enhanced high-definition OCT imaging, a more powerful computing platform, and a redesigned software system with a highly intuitive user interface that emphasizes efficiency and simplicity. These enhancements incorporate physician feedback with the primary objective of improving the user experience and supporting increased utilization of Avinger's proprietary image-guided devices.

