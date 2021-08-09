checkAd

Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.

Expands technology footprint in the US, as well as internationallyAccelerates intelligent infrastructure market access and growthExpedites access to complementary dataEnhances suite of solutions through acquisition of proprietary artificial …

Expands technology footprint in the US, as well as internationally

Accelerates intelligent infrastructure market access and growth

Expedites access to complementary data

Enhances suite of solutions through acquisition of proprietary artificial intelligence software

Company to host investor conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd. ("Waycare"), a privately held company focused on optimizing traffic management systems using predictive analytics. Rekor will provide $61 million in total consideration consisting of a combination of cash and common stock. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is currently anticipated to occur during the third quarter of 2021.

Founded in 2016, Waycare has been rapidly shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure by harnessing multi-source data for predictive insights. Their solution uses artificial intelligence ("AI") to aggregate and process data from various sources to help government agencies with crash prediction, congestion detection, as well as incident management and identification. Waycare collates data from transportation agencies' existing infrastructure, which is then synthesized with additional data from mobile apps, connected vehicles, weather analysis and event management systems. AI algorithms ingest and process this information to produce actionable insights and predictions. The company's mission is to leverage technology to benefit the public by improving roadway safety, preventing fatalities and enhancing effectiveness of the existing infrastructure.

Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor, commented, "Intelligent infrastructure is the foundation upon which smart cities are built. As we will discuss in more detail on our upcoming strategy update on September 14th, there are three key ingredients to be a best-in-class solutions provider in the emerging intelligent infrastructure industry and they are the ability to: collect accurate data via sophisticated sensors; process data via cutting-edge software; and capitalize on first mover advantages by rapidly expanding geographic reach and product offerings. We call this having real estate. With the Waycare acquisition, we are significantly strengthening our footprint and meaningfully enhancing our service offering. This acquisition accelerates access to new markets and provides us with new vendor relationships to access unique data sources."

