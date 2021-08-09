checkAd

Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced today that, its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. ("PBT") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") for USD105M.

The PRV was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") with the approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh) ("Ryplazim"), for treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, PBT will receive an upfront payment of USD105M upon closing of the transaction. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of applicable waiting period under U.S. antitrust clearance requirements. Under the terms of the previously announced Share Purchase Agreement entered into with Kedrion S.p.A ("Kedrion") dated June 22, 2021 (the "SPA"); Liminal Biosciences is entitled to retain an amount equal to 70% of the net sales proceeds of the sale of the PRV. Concurrent with the signature of the definitive agreement for the sale of the PRV, the Company entered into a guaranty agreement to guaranty the performance of PBT's obligations under the agreement up to the closing of the SPA.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of the PRV, which will provide an important source of non-dilutive capital to advance the continued development of our small molecule pipeline," said Bruce Pritchard, CEO of Liminal BioSciences. "This transaction is also another key milestone in completing the divestiture of our remaining plasma-derived therapeutics business to Kedrion."

Mr. Pritchard added, "Our priorities now are to move to a full analysis of the complete PK data set from the phase 1 multi-ascending dose clinical trial for fezagepras, which will help determine the choice of any other potential indications for further development with that compound, as well as continuing with the development of our GPR84 and OXER1 programs. We look forward to providing a more comprehensive update on these programs in due course."

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Liminal BioSciences Inc. on this transaction.

Warnings and Precautions

  • Bleeding: RYPLAZIM administration may lead to bleeding at lesion sites or worsen active bleeding. Discontinue RYPLAZIM if serious bleeding occurs. Monitor patients during and for 4 hours after infusion when administering RYPLAZIM to patients with bleeding diatheses and patients taking anticoagulants, antiplatelet drugs, and other agents which may interfere with normal coagulation.
  • Tissue Sloughing: Respiratory distress due to tissue sloughing may occur in patients with mucosal lesions in the tracheobronchial tree following RYPLAZIM administration. Please monitor appropriately.
  • Transmission of Infectious Agents: RYPLAZIM is made from human blood and therefore carries a risk of transmitting infectious agents, e.g., viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) agent, and theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) agent.
  • Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur with RYPLAZIM. If symptoms occur, discontinue RYPLAZIM and administer appropriate treatment.
  • Neutralizing Antibodies: Neutralizing antibodies (inhibitors) may develop, although were not observed in clinical trials. If clinical efficacy is not maintained (e.g., development of new or recurrent lesions), then determine plasminogen activity levels in plasma.
  • Laboratory Abnormalities: Patients receiving RYPLAZIM may have elevated blood levels of D-dimer. D-Dimer levels will lack interpretability in patients being screened for venous thromboembolism (VTE).

 Adverse Reactions

Seite 1 von 5
Liminal BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced today that, its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. ("PBT") has entered into a definitive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Hamad International Airport Named "#1 Best Airport in the World" at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
Earthen Plasters Market worth $103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment ...
RTB House Reveals Why The Delayed Roll-Out of Google's Privacy Sandbox Is Positive For Advertisers
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.07.21Liminal BioSciences gibt den Abschluss des Verkaufs der Produktionsanlage für plasma-basierte Therapeutika bekannt
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen