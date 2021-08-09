Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M

The PRV was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") with the approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh) ("Ryplazim"), for treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia).

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), announced today that, its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. ("PBT") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") for USD105M.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, PBT will receive an upfront payment of USD105M upon closing of the transaction. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of applicable waiting period under U.S. antitrust clearance requirements. Under the terms of the previously announced Share Purchase Agreement entered into with Kedrion S.p.A ("Kedrion") dated June 22, 2021 (the "SPA"); Liminal Biosciences is entitled to retain an amount equal to 70% of the net sales proceeds of the sale of the PRV. Concurrent with the signature of the definitive agreement for the sale of the PRV, the Company entered into a guaranty agreement to guaranty the performance of PBT's obligations under the agreement up to the closing of the SPA.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of the PRV, which will provide an important source of non-dilutive capital to advance the continued development of our small molecule pipeline," said Bruce Pritchard, CEO of Liminal BioSciences. "This transaction is also another key milestone in completing the divestiture of our remaining plasma-derived therapeutics business to Kedrion."

Mr. Pritchard added, "Our priorities now are to move to a full analysis of the complete PK data set from the phase 1 multi-ascending dose clinical trial for fezagepras, which will help determine the choice of any other potential indications for further development with that compound, as well as continuing with the development of our GPR84 and OXER1 programs. We look forward to providing a more comprehensive update on these programs in due course."

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Liminal BioSciences Inc. on this transaction.

Warnings and Precautions

Bleeding: RYPLAZIM administration may lead to bleeding at lesion sites or worsen active bleeding. Discontinue RYPLAZIM if serious bleeding occurs. Monitor patients during and for 4 hours after infusion when administering RYPLAZIM to patients with bleeding diatheses and patients taking anticoagulants, antiplatelet drugs, and other agents which may interfere with normal coagulation.

Tissue Sloughing: Respiratory distress due to tissue sloughing may occur in patients with mucosal lesions in the tracheobronchial tree following RYPLAZIM administration. Please monitor appropriately.

Transmission of Infectious Agents: RYPLAZIM is made from human blood and therefore carries a risk of transmitting infectious agents, e.g., viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) agent, and theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) agent.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur with RYPLAZIM. If symptoms occur, discontinue RYPLAZIM and administer appropriate treatment.

Neutralizing Antibodies: Neutralizing antibodies (inhibitors) may develop, although were not observed in clinical trials. If clinical efficacy is not maintained (e.g., development of new or recurrent lesions), then determine plasminogen activity levels in plasma.

Laboratory Abnormalities: Patients receiving RYPLAZIM may have elevated blood levels of D-dimer. D-Dimer levels will lack interpretability in patients being screened for venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Adverse Reactions