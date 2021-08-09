checkAd

Ameresco Partners with City of Bellmead for Comprehensive Smart Metering Infrastructure Improvement Project

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with the City of Bellmead, Texas for a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project.

Leading cleantech integrator, Ameresco, and the City of Bellmead, Texas announce partnership for a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project will include the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system. As part of the new AMI system installation, Ameresco will replace 3,797 water meters throughout the city, as well as recommissioning recently installed meters.

By implementing an AMI system, city officials will be able to more accurately capture metered water consumption and potential increases in water and sewer billing revenues. As a result, the automation of Bellmead’s billing system will improve meter accessibility issues and reduce billing errors. Customers will also be able to visit a customer web portal that will allow them to see their historical utility consumption data.

“We are deeply invested in improving the day-to-day lives of our community members. Our partnership with Ameresco on this metering infrastructure improvement project is only the latest demonstration of our commitment to fostering a sustainable future that’s not only good for the environment, but for our citizens as well,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager.

The City of Bellmead will also benefit from the improvement of IT infrastructure necessary to manage water consumption and distribution at a more advanced level, as well as strengthen its ability to provide enhanced customer service to the local community.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with the City of Bellmead as their leadership takes steps to improve the sustainability of their community,” said Bob Georgeoff, executive vice president, Ameresco. “We’re honored to have been selected to lead this project and look forward to enhancing customer transparency throughout the city. Together, we’ll reduce the city’s overall operational costs and address its long-term meter reading operational needs.”

