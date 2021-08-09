checkAd

SOL Global Continues NCIB and Announces Board Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

SOL Global Investments Corp. (“SOL Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: SOL) (OTCQB: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that it will continue purchasing shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), which commenced on March 31, 2021. To date, an aggregate of 1,538,800 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) have been purchased by the Company during the current purchase cycle pursuant to the Company’s NCIB at an average price of $4.3831 per share. A maximum of 2,737,805 Common Shares may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the time of the commencement of the NCIB.

There are 53,217,538 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the current date. An additional 1,199,005 Common Shares may be purchased by the Company under the NCIB. The Company intends to repurchase the full 5% and will be updating the market on the progress of its NCIB on a monthly basis. The NCIB is expected to terminate on March 31, 2022, or such earlier date at the discretion of the Company or upon the completion of the purchase of the maximum number of Common Shares under the NCIB.

All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB are being purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). All purchases made under the NCIB will be at the prevailing trading price for the Common Shares at the time of purchase. Common Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB are being purchased for cancellation.

Board Additions

SOL Global is pleased to announce that Alex Spiro and Kevin Taylor have joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Spiro will assume the Chairmanship of the Compliance Committee and Mr. Taylor will assume Chairmanship of the Compensation Committee.

Alex Spiro is a well-known litigator and successful investor. He serves as Chairman of Glassbridge Enterprises and is a board member and strategic advisor to a number of ground-breaking companies. Mr. Spiro is a former prosecutor and the former coordinator of a program focused on children with autism at McLean Hospital, Harvard’s psychiatric hospital. Mr. Spiro is a graduate of the Harvard Law School, where he currently teaches. He has lectured and written on a variety of subjects related to psychology and law.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.08.21SOL Global Investments Settles Litigation with 1235 Fund LP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21SOL Global Provides Interim Unaudited Financials for the Second Quarter Ended May 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten