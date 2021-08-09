checkAd

American Pacific Mining Leases the Red Hill Project in Prolific Nevada Gold District

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has leased the Red Hill property (the “Red Hill”) located on the southern end of the prolific Cortez gold trend. The Red Hill Property was leased from Nevada North Resources, Inc. (“Nevada North”) and is contiguous to NuLegacy Gold’s rift anticline target.

Previous drilling at Red Hill intersected 13.7 metres of 8.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. The Company believes that the Red Hill Property has been inadequately tested for the deep potential considering Barrick’s nearby multi-million ounce Goldrush discovery located 12km northwest of Red Hill along the Cortez trend.

American Pacific acquired the Red Hill Property for an initial payment of $25,000 and will make subsequent yearly payments over 10 a ten year period beginning in 2022[1], plus annual claim maintenance fees of $13,244.

Upon production commencing on the Red Hill Property, American Pacific will pay Nevada North a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR), 1.5% of which American Pacific may buy back for US$3,000,000.

About Red Hill Property

Red Hill is a sediment-hosted gold project located 24 kilometers southeast of the 12 million ounce Cortez Hills gold deposit within the Cortez trend. The project covers an extensive area of hydrothermally altered lower plate carbonate rocks. In 2006, drill hole BRH-013 intersected 24.4 meters of 4.99 g/t Au from 585.4 to 609.8 metres, including 13.7 meters of 8.11 g/t Au from 585.4 to 599.1 meters. Gold mineralization is hosted in silty carbonate rocks of the Denay formation associated with altered lamprophyre dikes; and high levels of arsenic, antimony, mercury and thallium. These features are indicative of a Carlin-style gold system.

Figure 1: Red Hill Location Map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebf789be-6c61-4f01 ...

Figure 2: Red Hill Property Boundary: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/281468ba-2fa0-430f ...

“We are excited to have leased this land package in one of the world’s most prolific gold-rich trends in Nevada,” stated President Eric Saderholm. “Untested high-quality drill targets are already emerging as the data are evaluated at Red Hill, including three areas we have identified as priority targets. Structural intersections, anticline traps and favorable carbonate host rocks are essential to focusing mineralization in the major sediment-hosted gold belts in Nevada and the Red Hill property has all of these components. The property is surrounded by land controlled by NuLegacy and shares a similar structural and stratigraphic setting.” (See Figures 1 and 2)

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Pacific Mining Leases the Red Hill Project in Prolific Nevada Gold District VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has leased the Red Hill property (the “Red Hill”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board