Ameriwest Lithium Receives DTC Approval for U.S. Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its US-based OTC Markets listing under the symbol “AMRWF” has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the Company’s common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled (“DTC Eligibility”).

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition to trading in the United States, Ameriwest Lithium’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under AWLI and the German Börse Frankfurt (FSE) exchange under 5HV0.

David Watkinson, Ameriwest’s President & CEO, notes, “Today’s news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States. DTC eligibility allows current and prospective shareholders of Ameriwest a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares. Fundamentally, today’s news positions Ameriwest to build our engagement with current and future investors across the continent.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson
President and Chief Executive Officer

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0)
Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,600 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,200 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest. For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/¸ Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

 





