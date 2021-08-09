checkAd

AirBoss to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that Company management will present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The conference is being held virtually this year and interested parties can listen to a live webcast of management’s presentation. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:

DATE:
TIME:
WEBCAST LINK:
 Thursday, August 12, 2021
8:00 am ET
https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/bos.to/2764212

Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.

Investor Contact: Tim Foran at Tim.Foran@airboss.com or 416-986-8515.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com or www.adg.com for more information.





