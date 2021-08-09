checkAd

Delcath Systems Secures Up to a $20.0 Million Debt Facility with Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P.

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today that it has entered into a debt facility with Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. ("Avenue Venture Fund") providing up to $20 million with an initial $15 million funded at close. Additional details concerning the debt facility will be contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed shortly with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are pleased to partner with Avenue Venture Fund ahead of major upcoming milestones,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath. “These loan facilities provide, at a low cost of capital, funding to support the planned filing of our NDA in early 2022 for the use of HEPZATO in the treatment of hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma as well as expanding the development of HEPZATO into additional areas of high unmet need.”

Chad Norman, Senior Portfolio Manager with Avenue Venture Fund, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Delcath and support its efforts to bring a highly innovative and unique modality of cancer treatment to patients suffering from liver dominant cancers.”

Reedland Capital Partners, acting through Weild & Co., member FINRA|SIPC, served as financial advisor to Delcath in connection with this transaction. For more information, please visit www.reedland.com.

About Avenue Venture Opportunities

The Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund seeks to provide creative financing solutions to high-growth, venture capital-backed technology and life science companies. The Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund focuses generally on companies within the underserved segment of the market created by the widening financing gap between commercial banks and larger debt funds. For additional information on Avenue Capital Group, which is a global investment firm with assets estimated to be approximately $11.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, please visit www.avenuecapital.com.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

