Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

1 Certain items for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2020 have been revised as described in Part I, Item 1. Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.

2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.

First Nine Months Highlights

GAAP EPS of $4.63, up 20% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $5.98, up 61% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $2,487 million, up 22% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $3,136 million, up 49% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 7.3%; Adjusted operating margin of 9.0%

Generated approximately $2.7 billion of operating cash flows

Results impacted by approximately $270 million of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19

Reduced total debt by approximately $1 billion

Third Quarter Highlights

GAAP EPS of $2.05, up 42% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $2.70, up 93% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $1,062 million, up 37% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $1,372 million, up 81% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 8.5%; Adjusted operating margin of 10.8%

Liquidity of $3.4 billion at July 3, 2021

Entered into an agreement to sell our Pet Treats business for $1.2 billion; closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021

Team member safety remains top priority; requiring vaccination for U.S. team members; nearly 50% vaccinated so far

“We delivered a strong performance in a strong protein market,” said Tyson Foods President & CEO Donnie King. “With trusted brands that met strong consumer demand, we have delivered 12 consecutive quarters of share gains in core business lines at retail. Our foodservice volume improved as the restaurant industry began to reopen and recover. Our beef business increased production to meet strong U.S. and international demand for higher-quality products. And we continued to build financial strength, reducing our debt and investing in future growth by laying out plans to expand our business, both to address capacity constraints and meet growing demand.”

SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Sales (for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021, and June 27, 2020) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Volume Avg. Price Volume Avg. Price 2021 2020 1 Change Change 3 2021 2020 1 Change Change 3 Beef $ 4,954 $ 3,653 24.0 % 11.6 % $ 12,987 $ 11,470 6.6 % 6.6 % Pork 1,715 1,115 14.5 % 39.3 % 4,631 3,760 2.9 % 20.3 % Chicken 3,476 3,112 3.3 % 15.6 % 9,860 9,801 (2.4 ) % 8.5 % Prepared Foods 2,323 2,035 4.5 % 9.7 % 6,600 6,255 (3.0 ) % 8.5 % International/Other 488 402 1.8 % 19.6 % 1,444 1,365 (1.5 ) % 7.3 % Intersegment Sales (478 ) (295 ) n/a n/a (1,284 ) (926 ) n/a n/a Total $ 12,478 $ 10,022 9.7 % 17.1 % $ 34,238 $ 31,725 0.1 % 9.5 %





Operating Income (Loss) (for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021, and June 27, 2020) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Operating Margin Operating Margin 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 1 2021 3 2020 1 Beef $ 1,120 $ 649 22.6 % 17.8 % $ 2,093 $ 1,114 16.1 % 9.7 % Pork 67 107 3.9 % 9.6 % 250 391 5.4 % 10.4 % Chicken (279 ) (120 ) (8.0 ) % (3.9 ) % (489 ) 36 (5.0 ) % 0.4 % Prepared Foods 150 145 6.5 % 7.1 % 633 494 9.6 % 7.9 % International/Other 4 (8 ) n/a n/a — 11 n/a n/a Total $ 1,062 $ 773 8.5 % 7.7 % $ 2,487 $ 2,046 7.3 % 6.4 %

ADJUSTED SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021, and June 27, 2020) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 1 2021 3 2020 1 Beef $ 1,120 $ 634 22.6 % 17.4 % $ 2,093 $ 1,120 16.1 % 9.8 % Pork 67 107 3.9 % 9.6 % 250 393 5.4 % 10.5 % Chicken 27 (120 ) 0.7 % (3.9 ) % 137 57 1.3 % 0.6 % Prepared Foods 150 145 6.5 % 7.1 % 633 516 9.6 % 8.2 % International/Other 8 (8 ) n/a n/a 23 13 n/a n/a Total $ 1,372 $ 758 10.8 % 7.6 % $ 3,136 $ 2,099 9.0 % 6.6 %

3 Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin for the Chicken Segment and Total Company excludes $225 million and $545 million for the three and nine months ended July 3, 2021, respectively, of legal contingency accruals recognized as a reduction to Sales.

COVID-19 EXPENSES

We incurred direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19 totaling approximately $55 million and $270 million for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021, respectively. These direct incremental expenses primarily included team member costs associated with worker health and availability including direct costs for personal protection equipment, production facility sanitization, COVID-19 testing, donations, product downgrades, rendered product and certain professional fees, partially offset by CARES Act credits. Other indirect costs associated with COVID-19 are not reflected in this amount, including costs associated with raw materials, distribution and transportation, plant underutilization and reconfiguration, premiums paid to cattle producers and pricing discounts.

SUMMARY OF SEGMENT RESULTS

Beef

Sales volume increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to strong global demand and reduced production inefficiencies associated with COVID-19 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Sales volume increased for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to strong global demand and increased cattle processed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, partially offset by the impacts associated with severe weather in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and a challenging labor environment. Additionally, sales volume for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by a fire, which caused the temporary closure of a production facility for the majority of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Average sales price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 as demand for our beef products remained strong. Operating income increased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to strong demand as we continued to optimize revenues relative to live cattle supply, partially offset by production inefficiencies and a net increase in direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19 in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Additionally, operating income in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by a cattle supplier's misappropriation of Company funds, which resulted in a $55 million gain related to the recovery of cattle inventory as compared to a $56 million loss recognized in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Pork

Sales volume increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to strong global demand and reduced production inefficiencies associated with COVID-19 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Sales volume increased for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to strong global demand and increased live hogs processed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, partially offset by the impacts of a challenging labor environment. Average sales price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to strong demand. Operating income decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to lower hog supplies relative to industry capacity as well as production inefficiencies related to COVID-19 and a challenging labor environment, partially offset by a reduction in direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Additionally, operating income in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by approximately $45 million and $115 million, respectively, of incremental net derivative losses as compared to the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Chicken

Sales volume increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to increased demand in the foodservice channel and reduced production inefficiencies associated with COVID-19 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Sales volume decreased during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 from the impact of lower production throughput associated with COVID-19, disruptions due to severe weather in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, decline in hatch rate and a challenging labor environment, partially offset by increased demand. Average sales price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to favorable sales mix and inflationary market conditions. Operating loss increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to a $306 million loss from the recognition of legal contingency accruals and $270 million of higher feed ingredient costs, partially offset by $125 million of incremental net derivative gains as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income decreased during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to a $626 million loss from the recognition of legal contingency accruals, $410 million of higher feed ingredient costs as compared to fiscal 2020, production inefficiencies related to COVID-19, decline in hatch rate and disruptions due to severe weather, partially offset by reduced direct incremental expense associated with COVID-19 and $235 million of incremental net derivative gains as compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Prepared Foods

Sales volume increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to increased demand in the foodservice channel and sustained retail demand as well as reduced production throughput disruptions associated with COVID-19 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Sales volume decreased during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 driven by reduced foodservice demand in the first half of fiscal 2021, lower production throughput partially associated with a challenging labor and supply environment and the impact of severe weather in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, partially offset by strong demand in the retail sales channel. Average sales price increased in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to favorable product mix and the passthrough of increased raw material costs. Operating income increased slightly in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to favorable pricing and product mix and the reduction of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which was offset by $160 million of increased raw materials costs as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income increased during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to lower commercial spend as well as favorable pricing and product mix partially offset by increased operating costs, including a $265 million increase in raw material costs during the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as well as production inefficiencies due in part to the impact of a challenging labor and supply environment along with the impact of severe weather in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Additionally, operating income in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by $15 million and $60 million, respectively, of incremental net derivative gains as compared to the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2020.

OUTLOOK

For fiscal 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) to increase less than 1% compared to fiscal 2020 levels. The following is a summary of the outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenues, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity and tax rate for the remainder of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, we anticipate Prepared Foods results in fiscal 2021 to be similar to fiscal 2020, and Pork results will likely be lower in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. At current grain prices, we believe Chicken results will likely be lower in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, and because of stronger than expected performance in beef and current market conditions, we expect Beef to deliver improved fiscal 2021 results as compared to fiscal 2020.4

COVID-19

We continue to proactively manage the Company and its operations through this global pandemic. Given the nature of our business, demand for food and protein may continue to shift amongst sales channels and experience disruptions, but over time we expect worldwide demand to continue to increase. We are experiencing multiple challenges related to the pandemic. These challenges are anticipated to continue to increase our operating costs in fiscal 2021. We cannot currently predict the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have on our short- and long-term demand, as it will depend on, among other things, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our liquidity is expected to be adequate to continue to run our operations and meet our obligations as they become due. For fiscal 2021, we estimate that we will incur approximately $325 million of direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19; however, some of these incremental expenses may become permanent over time.

Beef

USDA projects domestic production will increase approximately 3% in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.

Pork

USDA projects domestic production will be relatively flat in fiscal 2021as compared to fiscal 2020.

Chicken

USDA projects chicken production will decrease less than 1% in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.

Prepared Foods

We will continue to be responsive to an accelerating inflationary environment, rising raw material costs and changes in consumer behavior as a result of the impacts of COVID-19.

International/Other

We expect improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2021.

Revenue

We expect sales to approximate $46 billion to $47 billion in fiscal 2021.

Capital Expenditures

We expect capital expenditures of approximately $1.3 billion for fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures include spending for capacity expansion, growth, safety, animal well-being, infrastructure replacements and upgrades, and operational improvements that are expected to result in increased capacity, production and labor efficiencies, yield improvements and sales channel flexibility.

Net Interest Expense

We expect net interest expense to approximate $420 million for fiscal 2021.

Liquidity

We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.4 billion at July 3, 2021, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

Tax Rate

We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be around 22.5% in fiscal 2021.

4 The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2021 adjusted results to its fiscal 2021 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of the amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this measure without unreasonable effort. Adjusted measures should not be considered a substitute for operating margin or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 1 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 1 Sales $ 12,478 $ 10,022 $ 34,238 $ 31,725 Cost of Sales 10,858 8,709 30,188 27,951 Gross Profit 1,620 1,313 4,050 3,774 Selling, General and Administrative 558 540 1,563 1,728 Operating Income 1,062 773 2,487 2,046 Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (2 ) (3 ) (6 ) (9 ) Interest expense 105 122 325 361 Other, net (7 ) (11 ) (38 ) (133 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 96 108 281 219 Income before Income Taxes 966 665 2,206 1,827 Income Tax Expense 213 139 504 413 Net Income 753 526 1,702 1,414 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 4 — 10 7 Net Income Attributable to Tyson $ 749 $ 526 $ 1,692 $ 1,407 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Class A Basic 293 292 293 293 Class B Basic 70 70 70 70 Diluted 366 364 365 366 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ 2.11 $ 1.48 $ 4.76 $ 3.96 Class B Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.33 $ 4.27 $ 3.55 Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.44 $ 4.63 $ 3.85 Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.445 $ 0.420 $ 1.360 $ 1.305 Class B $ 0.400 $ 0.378 $ 1.224 $ 1.175 Sales Growth 24.5 % 7.9 % Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 13.0 % 13.1 % 11.8 % 11.9 % Operating Income 8.5 % 7.7 % 7.3 % 6.4 % Net Income Attributable to Tyson 6.0 % 5.2 % 4.9 % 4.4 % Effective Tax Rate 22.1 % 20.9 % 22.9 % 22.6 %

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

July 3, 2021 October 3, 2020 1 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,613 $ 1,420 Accounts receivable, net 2,324 1,952 Inventories 4,262 3,859 Other current assets 1,009 367 Total Current Assets 9,208 7,598 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,725 7,596 Goodwill 10,554 10,899 Intangible Assets, net 6,587 6,774 Other Assets 1,589 1,589 Total Assets $ 35,663 $ 34,456 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 1,566 $ 548 Accounts payable 1,950 1,876 Other current liabilities 2,668 1,810 Total Current Liabilities 6,184 4,234 Long-Term Debt 8,786 10,791 Deferred Income Taxes 2,308 2,317 Other Liabilities 1,692 1,728 Total Tyson Shareholders’ Equity 16,561 15,254 Noncontrolling Interests 132 132 Total Shareholders’ Equity 16,693 15,386 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 35,663 $ 34,456

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 1 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,702 $ 1,414 Depreciation and amortization 906 876 Deferred income taxes (3 ) 12 Other, net 72 (7 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (21 ) 413 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,656 2,708 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (859 ) (907 ) Purchases of marketable securities (57 ) (59 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 55 41 Proceeds from sale of business — 29 Acquisition of equity investments (44 ) (183 ) Other, net 122 (64 ) Cash Used for Investing Activities (783 ) (1,143 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 573 1,589 Payments on debt (1,608 ) (485 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 1,210 Payments on revolving credit facility — (1,280 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper — 14,318 Repayments of commercial paper — (15,317 ) Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (50 ) (200 ) Dividends (477 ) (451 ) Stock options exercised 33 29 Other, net (13 ) (7 ) Cash Used for Financing Activities (1,542 ) (594 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 11 (8 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 342 963 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 1,466 484 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 1,808 1,447 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period 195 82 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,613 $ 1,365

TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Twelve Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 1 October 3, 2020 1 July 3, 2021 Net income $ 1,702 $ 1,414 $ 2,071 $ 2,359 Less: Interest income (6 ) (9 ) (10 ) (7 ) Add: Interest expense 325 361 485 449 Add: Income tax expense 504 413 593 684 Add: Depreciation 697 662 900 935 Add: Amortization 5 198 204 278 272 EBITDA $ 3,420 $ 3,045 $ 4,317 $ 4,692 Adjustments to EBITDA: Add: China plant relocation charge 6 $ 23 $ — $ — $ 23 Add: Legal contingency accruals 7 626 — — 626 Add: Restructuring and related charges — 52 75 23 Add/(Less): Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds (6 ) 1 1 (6 ) Less: Gain from pension plan terminations — (116 ) (116 ) — Less: Impact of additional week in fiscal 2020 — — (96 ) (96 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,063 $ 2,982 $ 4,181 $ 5,262 Total gross debt $ 11,339 $ 10,352 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,420 ) (1,613 ) Less: Short-term investments — — Total net debt $ 9,919 $ 8,739 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 2.6x 2.2x Net debt/EBITDA 2.3x 1.9x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.7x 2.0x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 1.7x

5 Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $11 million for the nine months ended July 3, 2021, $10 million for the nine months ended June 27, 2020, $14 million for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, and $15 million for the twelve months ended July 3, 2021 as it is included in interest expense.

6 Relates to a plant relocation from a government land expropriation and includes accelerated depreciation and team member related charges.

7 Legal contingency accruals included $545 million recognized as a reduction of Sales and $81 million recognized as an increase of Cost of Sales.

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a tool intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.

We believe the presentation of these financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the measurements of EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) may not be comparable to those of other companies, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures required by or calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of operating cash flow or liquidity. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) is a useful tool for assessing, but is not a reliable indicator of, our ability to generate cash to service our debt obligations because certain of the items added to net income to determine EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) involve outlays of cash. As a result, actual cash available to service our debt obligations will be different from EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA). Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

EPS Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Pretax Impact EPS Impact Pretax Impact EPS Impact 2021 2020 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 2021 2020 1 Reported net income per share attributable to Tyson (GAAP EPS) $ 2.05 $ 1.44 $ 4.63 $ 3.85 Add: China plant relocation charge 6 $ 4 $ — 0.01 — $ 23 $ — $ 0.05 $ — Add: Legal contingency accruals 7 $ 306 $ — 0.64 — $ 626 $ — 1.31 — (Less)/Add: Beef production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs $ — $ (15 ) — (0.03 ) $ (6 ) $ 1 (0.01 ) — Add: Restructuring and related charges $ — $ — — — $ — $ 52 — 0.11 Less: Gain from pension plan terminations $ — $ (6 ) — (0.01 ) $ — $ (116 ) — (0.24 ) Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) $ 2.70 $ 1.40 $ 5.98 $ 3.72

Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) is presented as a supplementary measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use Adjusted EPS as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe Adjusted EPS is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EPS. Further, we believe that Adjusted EPS is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted EPS should not be considered a substitute for net income per share attributable to Tyson or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 1,120 $ 67 $ (279 ) $ 150 $ 4 $ 1,062 Add: Legal contingency accruals 7 — — 306 — — 306 Add: China plant relocation charge 6 — — — — 4 4 Adjusted operating income $ 1,120 $ 67 $ 27 $ 150 $ 8 $ 1,372





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)1 (for the third quarter ended June 27, 2020) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 649 $ 107 $ (120 ) $ 145 $ (8 ) $ 773 Less: Beef production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs (15 ) — — — — (15 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 634 $ 107 $ (120 ) $ 145 $ (8 ) $ 758





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the nine months ended July 3, 2021) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 2,093 $ 250 $ (489 ) $ 633 $ — $ 2,487 Add: Legal contingency accruals 7 — — 626 — — 626 Add: China plant relocation charge 6 — — — — 23 23 Adjusted operating income $ 2,093 $ 250 $ 137 $ 633 $ 23 $ 3,136





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)1 (for the nine months ended June 27, 2020) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income $ 1,114 $ 391 $ 36 $ 494 $ 11 $ 2,046 Add: Restructuring and related charges 5 2 21 22 2 52 Add: Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds 1 — — — — 1 Adjusted operating income $ 1,120 $ 393 $ 57 $ 516 $ 13 $ 2,099

Adjusted operating income (loss) is presented as a supplementary measure of our operating performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use adjusted operating income (loss) as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our operating performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report adjusted operating income (loss). Further, we believe that adjusted operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered as a substitute for operating income (loss) or any other measure of operating performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of adjusted operating income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

