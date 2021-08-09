checkAd

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, net income amounted to $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was 0.67 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.45 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, and annualized ROAE was 5.61 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 3.85 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our third quarter results reflect solid core earnings and our continuing efforts to improve our margin. We anticipate that these efforts, along with economic conditions that we hope will continue to improve going forward, should contribute to stronger operating results. Our top priority for the coming quarters remains improving our overall asset quality metrics and a focus on expense reduction,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.   

Statement of Income Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.70 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.28 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, NIM increased 0.16 percent to 2.70 percent; the linked quarter increase was driven by reductions in rates paid on deposits.

  • Net interest income increased $923,000, or 4.5 percent, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $327,000 compared to the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expensed increased $806,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in OREO expense was due to the company’s $835,000 adjustment of value of the one commercial real estate property based on the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of current economic conditions.

  • The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 or the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was $550,000, or $2.7 million less than the $3.2 million provision recorded for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.
           
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios
(unaudited) 		         
           
As of or for the quarter ended:   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20  
Return on average assets (1)   0.53%     0.73%     0.74%     (1.15%)     0.47%  
Return on average equity (1)   4.35%     6.14%     6.38%     (9.54%)     4.06%  
Net interest margin (1)   2.70%     2.54%     2.62%     2.38%     2.28%  
Loans / deposits ratio   104.84%     108.14%     111.33%     116.62%     117.93%  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets   12.50%     12.09%     11.73%     11.64%     11.88%  
Efficiency ratio (2)   73.6%     63.5%     58.3%     61.5%     66.7%  
Book value per common share $19.44   $19.17   $18.83   $18.47   $18.86  


__________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Included impact of $835,000 OREO valuation adjustment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Without valuation adjustment, efficiency ratio is 63.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.


Linked Quarter Income Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)          		     
                             
For the quarter ended:   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20
Net interest income $ 7,129   $ 6,802   $ 7,304   $ 6,720     $ 6,631
Provision for loan losses   -     -     550     7,400       435
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,129     6,802     6,754     (680 )     6,196
Other income   793     1,167     1,224     692       389
Other expense   5,832     5,063     4,972     4,558       4,684
Income (loss) before income tax expense   2,090     2,906     3,006     (4,546 )     1,901
Income tax expense (benefit)   489     682     733     (1,043 )     447
Net income (loss) $ 1,601   $ 2,224   $ 2,273   $ (3,503 )   $ 1,454
Earnings (loss) per common share                            
Basic $ 0.21   $ 0.30   $ 0.30   $ (0.46 )   $ 0.19
Diluted $ 0.21   $ 0.30   $ 0.30   $ (0.46 )   $ 0.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding                    
Basic   7,545,371     7,529,408     7,525,808     7,522,199       7,538,375
Diluted   7,546,200     7,530,151     7,526,376     7,522,360       7,538,375
                               

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $498,000, or 7.51 percent, from $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 42 basis points to 2.70 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 68 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $923,000, or 4.5 percent, from $20.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 34 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 72 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, total interest income was $9.4 million and $10.5 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 4 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to the decrease in loan balances and the overall average yield on loans.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total interest income was $29.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million or 13.0 percent, from $34.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 16 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to an overall decrease in rates.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or 40.8 percent, to $2.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decline is reflected in a 68 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $5.3 million, or 39.1 percent, to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.10 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, from 1.76 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.72 percent and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.18 percent. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 0.72 percent decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 0.68 percent decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 0.66 percent decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income increased $404,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $164,000 in net gains on sale of investments, $149,000 in service charges and other fees and $54,000 in net gains on sale of loans.   The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business.   The increase in service charges and other fees was due to approximately $75,000 in prepayment penalties and $54,000 of increased service charges.   The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily a result of a $729,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans and a $598,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $806,000 in net OREO expense. This increase was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of our one OREO property value and is reflective of current economic and market conditions. In addition, professional fees increased $317,000 mainly due to costs associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 15.4 percent, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $921,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings and a $767,000 increase in net OREO expense.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $489,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $447,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.4 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense increased by $897,000 or 89.1 percent, to $1.9 million from $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.8 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively. Tax expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was impacted due to discrete tax items in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Total assets totaled $1.186 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Deposits totaled $907.7 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.42 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding one OREO property ($5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020), NPAs were 2.00 percent and 1.39 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 48.8 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Non-accrual loans increased $1.3 million from $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 to $23.5 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to additions to non-accrual status of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $2.6 million (net of a partial charge of $379,000) and one consumer second mortgage loan totaling $56,000. These additions were partially offset by a payoff of a non-accrual real estate loan totaling $531,000, combined with partial charge-offs totaling $645,000 of two commercial real estate non-accrual loans.
  • The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 12.50 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Book value per common share amounted to $19.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.


Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
                             
At quarter ended:   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 90,441   $ 99,358   $ 83,764   $ 16,386   $ 30,653
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions   14,513     9,556     25,458     45,053     28,291
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value   34,502     28,899     35,224     31,541     33,245
Investment securities held to maturity   31,795     25,834     14,161     14,970     15,921
Restricted stock, at cost   7,896     8,891     9,327     9,622     9,766
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses   940,735     974,596     990,346     1,026,894     1,032,318
Other real estate owned   4,961     5,796     5,796     5,796     5,796
Accrued interest receivable   3,370     3,598     4,051     3,677     5,680
Operating lease right-of-use-assets   2,168     2,322     2,479     2,638     2,799
Property and equipment, net   5,902     6,040     6,154     6,274     6,355
Deferred income taxes, net   3,389     3,535     3,601     3,680     3,103
Bank-owned life insurance   25,889     25,725     25,564     25,400     20,270
Other assets   20,183     12,269     14,999     16,344     13,873
Total assets $ 1,185,744   $ 1,206,419   $ 1,220,924   $ 1,208,275   $ 1,208,070
Deposits $ 907,704   $ 912,213   $ 900,465   $ 890,906   $ 884,444
FHLB advances   90,000     110,000     130,000     130,000     130,000
Secured borrowings               4,225     4,225
Other borrowings           5,000        
Subordinated debt   24,895     24,855     24,816     24,776     24,737
Operating lease liabilities   2,204     2,357     2,512     2,671     2,824
Other liabilities   12,749     11,143     14,865     15,104     18,309
Shareholders’ equity   148,192     145,851     143,266     140,593     143,531
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,185,744   $ 1,206,419   $ 1,220,924   $ 1,208,275   $ 1,208,070
                             

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition 
(in thousands, unaudited)                            
                             
For the quarter ended:   6/30/21       3/31/21       12/31/20       9/30/20       6/30/20  
Investment securities $ 71,811     $ 58,559     $ 59,135     $ 57,906     $ 53,477  
Interest-bearing cash accounts   16,914       21,506       21,690       27,996       76,828  
Loans   967,615       990,913       1,032,483       1,045,595       1,033,246  
Allowance for loan losses   (12,603 )     (13,037 )     (12,462 )     (11,071 )     (10,618 )
All other assets   164,288       165,942       123,919       98,155       75,041  
Total assets $ 1,208,025     $ 1,223,883     $ 1,224,765     $ 1,218,581     $ 1,227,974  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 52,799     $ 50,327     $ 48,152     $ 49,139     $ 46,450  
Interest-bearing deposits   868,099       866,153       854,649       842,727       852,330  
FHLB advances   99,505       116,889       130,000       130,000       136,121  
Other short-term borrowings         3,111       5,918       4,250       4,526  
Subordinated debt   24,877       24,835       24,794       24,760       24,719  
Other liabilities   15,399       17,751       18,689       20,853       20,509  
Shareholders’ equity   147,346       144,817       142,563       146,852       143,319  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,208,025     $ 1,223,883     $ 1,224,765     $ 1,218,581     $ 1,227,974  
                                       

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)                            
At quarter ended:   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20
Demand:                            
Non-interest-bearing $ 53,365   $ 54,210   $ 49,264   $ 50,422   $ 47,443
Interest-bearing   329,372     313,865     303,535     303,682     277,238
Savings   51,011     49,601     46,531     45,072     43,702
Money market   359,040     338,100     303,796     277,711     281,419
Time   114,916     156,437     197,339     214,019     234,642
Total deposits $ 907,704   $ 912,213   $ 900,465   $ 890,906   $ 884,444
                             

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $940.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $86.2 million or 8.39 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020.   Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $967.6 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 7.46 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 69.8 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.2 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 6.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.3 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $13.8 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $40.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $8.5 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had eight COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $61.3 million or 6.44 percent of loans, compared to 12 COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $62.4 million or 6.33 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition as of the dates indicated.

                             
(in thousands, unaudited)                            
At quarter ended:   6/30/21       3/31/21       12/31/20       9/30/20       6/30/20  
Residential Mortgage $ 201,737     $ 218,165     $ 232,481     $ 242,090     $ 246,215  
Construction and Development:                            
Residential and commercial   61,484       76,257       73,000       65,703       56,999  
Land   2,253       3,596       3,648       3,110       3,535  
Total construction and development   63,737       79,853       76,648       68,813       60,534  
Commercial:                            
Commercial real estate   478,032       482,611       478,808       495,398       506,180  
Farmland   10,335       7,344       7,378       7,517       7,531  
Multi-family   66,725       67,122       67,457       67,767       66,416  
Commercial and industrial   97,955       94,706       101,852       116,584       115,899  
Other   10,896       9,927       10,010       10,142       8,397  
Total commercial   663,943       661,710       665,505       697,408       704,423  
Consumer:                            
Home equity lines of credit   12,822       15,936       16,389       17,128       18,097  
Second mortgages   7,039       8,114       9,097       10,711       11,704  
Other   2,372       2,650       2,388       2,851       2,074  
Total consumer   22,233       26,700       27,874       30,690       31,875  
Total loans   951,650       986,428       1,002,508       1,039,001       1,043,047  
Deferred loan costs, net   685       769       873       326       338  
Allowance for loan losses   (11,600 )     (12,601 )     (13,035 )     (12,433 )     (11,067 )
Loans Receivable, net $ 940,735     $ 974,596     $ 990,346     $ 1,026,894     $ 1,032,318  
                                       

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $128.5 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $23.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $12.3 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard and non-accruing as of June 30, 2021. This increase in non-accrual loans was partially offset by a $6.5 million commercial real estate, troubled debt restructure (“TDR”) loan that was returned to accrual status.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $19.6 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 million, eleven residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.1 million, and ten consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $337,000.

At June 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $28.7 million, or 2.42 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020. Excluding the OREO, NPAs totaled $23.8 million, or 2.00 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $23.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As noted above, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $6.5 million was returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)                            
As of or for the quarter ended:   6/30/21       3/31/21       12/31/20       9/30/20       6/30/20  
Non-accrual loans(1) $ 23,547     $ 22,281     $ 16,240     $ 16,730     $ 8,871  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   212       765       775       58       265  
Total non-performing loans   23,759       23,046       17,015       16,788       9,136  
OREO   4,961       5,796       5,796       5,796       5,796  
Total NPAs $ 28,720     $ 28,842     $ 22,811     $ 22,584     $ 14,932  
Performing TDR loans $ 23,352     $ 22,697     $ 16,229     $ 13,418     $ 13,640  
                             
NPAs / total assets   2.42%       2.39%       1.87%       1.87%       1.24%  
Non-performing loans / total loans   2.50%       2.34%       1.70%       1.62%       0.88%  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,001     $ 434     $ (52 )   $ 6,034     $ (76 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2)   0.41%       0.18%       (0.02% )     2.31%       (0.03% )
Allowance for loan losses / total loans   1.22%       1.28%       1.30%       1.22%       1.08%  
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans   48.8%       54.7%       76.6%       74.1%       121.1%  
                             
Total assets $ 1,185,744     $ 1,206,419     $ 1,220,924     $ 1,208,275     $ 1,208,070  
Total gross loans   951,650       986,428       1,002,508       1,039,001       1,043,047  
Average loans   967,615       990,913       1,032,483       1,045,595       1,033,246  
Allowance for loan losses   11,600       12,601       13,035       12,433       11,067  


__________
(1) Fourteen loans totaling approximately $13.2 million, or 56.0 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of June 30, 2021.
(2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million, consisting of the partial charge-off of two individual commercial real estate loans totaling $645,000 and a partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $379,000. This activity was partially offset by recoveries of $23,000. The partial charge-offs were the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of the change in current market and economic conditions.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $148.2 million, or 12.50 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.61 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.53 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.61 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.80 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.  The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

    June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)   (unaudited)      
ASSETS            
Cash and due from depository institutions   $ 90,441     $ 16,386  
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions     14,513       45,053  
Total cash and cash equivalents     104,954       61,439  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,261 and $31,658 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)     34,502       31,541  
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355 and $15,608 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)     31,795       14,970  
Restricted stock, at cost     7,896       9,622  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses     940,735       1,026,894  
Other real estate owned     4,961       5,796  
Accrued interest receivable     3,370       3,677  
Operating lease right-of-use-assets     2,168       2,638  
Property and equipment, net     5,902       6,274  
Deferred income taxes, net     3,389       3,680  
Bank-owned life insurance     25,889       25,400  
Other assets     20,183       16,344  
Total assets   $ 1,185,744     $ 1,208,275  
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 53,365     $ 50,422  
Interest-bearing     854,339       840,484  
Total deposits     907,704       890,906  
FHLB advances     90,000       130,000  
Secured borrowings           4,225  
Subordinated debt     24,895       24,776  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,502       1,741  
Accrued interest payable     946       728  
Operating lease liabilities     2,204       2,671  
Other liabilities     9,301       12,635  
Total liabilities     1,037,552       1,067,682  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020     76       76  
Additional paid in capital     85,424       85,127  
Retained earnings     66,486       60,388  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares     (937 )     (1,047 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     6       (1,088 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020     (2,863 )     (2,863 )
Total shareholders’ equity     148,192       140,593  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,185,744     $ 1,208,275  
                 

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except for share data)     2021     2020     2021     2020
(unaudited)                        
Interest and Dividend Income                        
Loans, including fees   $ 8,895   $ 10,068   $ 28,040   $ 31,626
Investment securities, taxable     378     253     1,046     699
Investment securities, tax-exempt     30     27     77     100
Dividends, restricted stock     110     124     370     494
Interest-bearing cash accounts     6     26     21     1,048
Total Interest and Dividend Income     9,419     10,498     29,554     33,967
Interest Expense                        
Deposits     1,446     2,876     5,508     10,236
Short-term borrowings             48    
Long-term borrowings     461     608     1,614     2,270
Subordinated debt     383     383     1,149     1,149
Total Interest Expense     2,290     3,867     8,319     13,655
Net interest income     7,129     6,631     21,235     20,312
Provision for Loan Losses         435     550     3,210
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses     7,129     6,196     20,685     17,102
Other Income                        
Service charges and other fees     344     195     1,010     1,058
Rental income-other     55     54     163     163
Net gains on sale of investments     165     1     779     181
Net gains on sale of loans     65     11     743     14
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     164     128     489     380
Total Other Income     793     389     3,184     1,796
Other Expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits     2,259     2,279     6,806     6,675
Occupancy expense     546     576     1,656     1,749
Federal deposit insurance premium     77     79     236     79
Advertising     12     33     76     87
Data processing     301     275     935     825
Professional fees     841     524     2,388     1,467
Net other real estate owned expense     835     29     866     99
Pennsylvania shares tax     170     169     509     509
Other operating expenses     791     720     2,395     2,254
Total Other Expense     5,832     4,684     15,867     13,744
Income before income tax expense     2,090     1,901     8,002     5,154
Income tax expense     489     447     1,904     1,007
Net Income   $ 1,601   $ 1,454   $ 6,098   $ 4,147
Earnings per common share                        
Basic   $ 0.21   $ 0.19   $ 0.81   $ 0.54
Diluted   $ 0.21   $ 0.19   $ 0.81   $ 0.54
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                        
Basic     7,545,371     7,538,375     7,533,516     7,622,820
Diluted     7,546,200     7,538,375     7,534,068     7,622,820
                         

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)   6/30/2021     3/31/2021     6/30/2020
(unaudited)                
Statements of Operations Data                
Interest income $   9,419     $   9,539     $   10,498  
Interest expense     2,290         2,737         3,867  
Net interest income     7,129         6,802         6,631  
Provision for loan losses     -         -         435  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     7,129         6,802         6,196  
Other income     793         1,167         389  
Other expense     5,832         5,063         4,684  
Income before income tax expense     2,090         2,906         1,901  
Income tax expense     489         682         447  
Net income $   1,601     $   2,224     $   1,454  
Earnings (per Common Share)                
Basic $   0.21     $   0.30     $   0.19  
Diluted $   0.21     $   0.30     $   0.19  
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)                
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $   34,502     $   28,899     $   33,245  
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355, $26,367, and $16,507, respectively)     31,795         25,834         15,921  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     940,735         974,596         1,032,618  
Total assets     1,185,744         1,206,419         1,208,070  
Deposits     907,704         912,213         884,444  
FHLB advances     90,000         110,000         130,000  
Subordinated debt     24,895         24,855         24,737  
Shareholders' equity     148,192         145,851         143,531  
Common Shares Dividend Data                
Cash dividends $   -     $   -     $   -  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic     7,545,371         7,529,408         7,538,375  
Diluted     7,546,200         7,530,151         7,538,375  
Operating Ratios                
Return on average assets     0.53%         0.73%         0.47%  
Return on average equity     4.35%         6.14%         4.06%  
Average equity / average assets     12.20%         11.83%         11.67%  
Book value per common share (period-end)   $ 19.44       $ 19.17       $ 18.86  
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)                
Common shareholders of record     380         381         387  
Full-time equivalent staff     80         81         88  
                             

Investor Contacts:
Joseph D. Gangemi
Corporate Investor Relations
610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Morales
610-695-3646





