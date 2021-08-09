Heat Biologics Announces Groundbreaking for New San Antonio Facility

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced it will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the launch of its new planned San Antonio biomanufacturing/bioanalytic facility. The Company also announced it has received approval for an estimated $1.0 million in tax abatements from the City of San Antonio and Bexar County.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Scorpion Biological Services, plans to build a large molecule bioanalytical research and manufacturing facility in San Antonio. Anticipated activities include the development of in-house immuno-assays and biomarkers, a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) laboratory, and cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, commented, “We appreciate the tremendous support from the San Antonio community as we expand our biomanufacturing and bioanalytic capabilities. We expect this facility to shorten our development and manufacturing timelines and reduce costs for these services which we would have otherwise outsourced to third-party contractors. In addition to supporting our own internal operations, we plan to leverage these capabilities to support other biopharma companies.”

“Our diverse medical and bioscience community has come together to form an ecosystem that’s cooperative and supportive — one that drives innovation to improve lives — and that’s attractive to startups, established corporations, and talent. We are committed to supporting Scorpion as they grow their operations in our community,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

About Scorpion Biological Services, Inc.

Scorpion Biological Services, Inc. is working to expand the reach of precision medicine to more people within multiple therapeutic areas that are untreatable or treatment-resistant today. Its team is comprised of renowned experts in bioanalytics, cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing, and drug development. Scorpion’s new facility is expected to be able to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and beyond, to bring new drugs to market faster and more reliably.