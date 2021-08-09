Epizyme Announces CEO Succession

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies today announced its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) succession plan, with industry veteran Grant Bogle succeeding Robert Bazemore, as President and CEO. Mr. Bazemore will move into an active consultancy role, serving as an advisor to the Company, and in particular to Mr. Bogle, for the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Bogle will continue to serve as a member of Epizyme’s Board of Directors. The succession is effective August 9, 2021.

“Since 2015, the Epizyme Board has trusted me to lead the Company through a critical period, including the clinical development and FDA approvals for TAZVERIK in two separate indications, launching TAZVERIK during a global pandemic and positioning our pipeline to deliver additional TAZVERIK indications and new early-stage programs like EZM-0414, our novel SETD2 inhibitor,” said Robert Bazemore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Epizyme. “Our strategic vision that was rolled out earlier this year remains clear: expand TAZVERIK commercial adoption globally while executing the next phase of the Company’s growth. With the Board’s support, I feel the time is right to hand the reins over to Grant and I am excited to work closely with him to achieve Epizyme’s vision.”

Following the two approvals of TAZVERIK in the U.S. and finalization of the next five-year growth strategy for the Company, Mr. Bazemore felt that this represented an opportunity for a new CEO to lead the Company’s next phase of growth, with a particular focus on commercial expansion of TAZVERIK. This transition, as initiated by Mr. Bazemore, allows him to redirect his time and energy toward other areas of his life that have become a priority for him, personally.

Mr. Bogle joined Epizyme’s Board in 2019, bringing deep oncology and senior leadership experience ahead of the approval and launch of TAZVERIK. His appointment to CEO signifies the importance of the first pillar of the Company’s five-year vision: maximizing the adoption of TAZVERIK as a backbone of therapy in Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL), while continuing to broaden its portfolio through new potential TAZVERIK indications and bringing novel epigenetic treatments into clinical development. Importantly, Mr. Bogle brings to his new role significant commercial experience in challenging, competitive markets and has a deep understanding of the oncology provider market.