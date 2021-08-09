Water Ways Announces Fulfillment of All Conditions to Its Recently Announced Oversubscribed Private Placement Closings for Gross Proceeds Equal to CAD$4.44M

Pursuant to the Financing the Company issued an aggregate of 37,039,516 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.12 per Unit. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share"), upon payment to the Company of CAD$0.18 per Warrant Share until June 30, 2024 (in respect of 27,016,666 Warrants) and August 3, 2024 (in respect of 10,022,850 Warrants), however, that if, following July 1, 2022, the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares of the Company for any 10 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds CAD$0.24, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.



In connection with the Financing the Company issued: (i) an aggregate cash payment of CAD$310,436, an amount equal to 7% of the Aggregate Gross Proceeds; and (ii) issued 3,388,801 Finder Warrants, an amount equal to 9% of the Units sold pursuant to the Financing ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable into one Unit upon payment by the holder thereof of CAD$0.12 per Unit, until June 30, 2024, in respect of 2,161,333 Finders Warrants, and August 3, 2024, in respect of 1,227,468 Finder Warrants.



Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The closing of this financing provides us with the financial strength to execute our business plan and pursue the significant global market opportunities, assisting us in our future growth and profitability. We experienced increased investor demand, which allowed the Company to increase the size of the financing. I would like to thank all the investors in Canada and Israel for their confidence in the Water Ways strategy, many of whom have been valued shareholders from our RTO in 2019 and participated in this financing as well."

