Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Sets First Conference Call, Publishes Portfolio Positioning Commentary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 13:55  |  36   |   |   

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) will host a conference call on August 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. The speaker will be Michael Buchanan, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management. This is the first conference call since the Fund’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021.

The conference call details are as follows:

  • Date: August 18, 2021
  • Time: 1:00 PM EST
  • Dial in: 833-350-1245
  • Event name: Western Asset

The Fund has also published a portfolio positioning commentary by Buchanan. In it, he writes that despite some recent market nervousness around another global COVID-19 flare-up, Western Asset expects that the second half of the year should see very strong growth in global GDP as the world economy reopens. To read more, please click here.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund seeking high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

Western Asset’s investment process utilizes cross-sector correlations designed to seek optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As active managers of the portfolio, Western Asset will employ its top-down macro view to drive decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, and its deep research experience and bottom-up analysis to make sector and security selections.

Under current market conditions, the Fund anticipates it will initially focus on shorter-duration and floating-rate securities, which have traditionally exhibited lower sensitivity to higher interest rates. Its duration and mix of fixed- and floating-rate investments are subject to change over time. As market conditions change, Western Asset will seek to dynamically rotate investments into sectors and securities that it believes to be undervalued from a fundamental perspective with an attractive return profile and away from investments that it believes to be overvalued.

The Fund may invest in both investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate debt securities, senior loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, government (i.e., sovereign) debt (including U.S. government obligations), floating-rate securities, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, private debt and mortgage whole loans.

