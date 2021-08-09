checkAd

Fairfax India Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 13:50  |  28   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid initially announced on June 15, 2021 (the “Offer”), pursuant to which the Company offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its subordinate voting shares (“Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed US$105 million at a purchase price of not less than US$12.50 and not more than US$15.00 per Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 6, 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary calculations from Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”), as depositary for the Offer, Fairfax India expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 7,046,979 Shares at a purchase price of US$14.90 per Share (the “Purchase Price”) under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$105 million. The Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 4.7% of the total number of Fairfax India’s issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares before giving effect to the Offer. As of June 15, 2021, the date the Offer was announced, there were 119,323,756 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Offer, Fairfax India expects to have 112,276,777 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

Based on preliminary results, 10,043,406 Shares were validly tendered and were not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer (including Shares tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery). As the Offer was oversubscribed, it is expected that shareholders who made auction tenders at or below US$14.90 per Share and purchase price tenders will have the number of Shares purchased by Fairfax India prorated to approximately 91.7% of their successfully tendered Shares following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fairfax India Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announced today the preliminary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board