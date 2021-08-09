Fairfax India Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid initially announced on June 15, 2021 (the “Offer”), pursuant to which the Company offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its subordinate voting shares (“Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed US$105 million at a purchase price of not less than US$12.50 and not more than US$15.00 per Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 6, 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, and based on the preliminary calculations from Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”), as depositary for the Offer, Fairfax India expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 7,046,979 Shares at a purchase price of US$14.90 per Share (the “Purchase Price”) under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$105 million. The Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 4.7% of the total number of Fairfax India’s issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares before giving effect to the Offer. As of June 15, 2021, the date the Offer was announced, there were 119,323,756 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Offer, Fairfax India expects to have 112,276,777 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

Based on preliminary results, 10,043,406 Shares were validly tendered and were not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer (including Shares tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery). As the Offer was oversubscribed, it is expected that shareholders who made auction tenders at or below US$14.90 per Share and purchase price tenders will have the number of Shares purchased by Fairfax India prorated to approximately 91.7% of their successfully tendered Shares following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than “odd lot” tenders, which are not subject to proration).