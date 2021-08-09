Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Featured in Most Recent Episode of boats.com's Factory Friday Series

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that it was featured in …

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that it was featured in the most recent episode of "Factory Fridays," which premiered on August 6, 2021 on its YouTube channel. Produced by boats.com , a leading boating authority for boat shoppers and owners, Factory Fridays travels across the country to tour boating's leading manufacturing facilities.

Marilyn DeMartini and boats.com's Factory Fridays tour the Twin Vee factory in Ft. Pierce, Florida

"We were so thrilled to be a part of Factory Fridays," says Joseph C. Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats Co. "Those who tune in will be able to see what Twin Vee has planned in the months and years ahead, get an overview of each of our departments from design to assembly and finishing, and understand how each department contributes to manufacturing our finished boats. Factory Fridays was a great opportunity to exhibit our brand as well as our process," commented Visconti.

The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual-engine center console to its recently announced 34-foot 340 GFX and newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. As mentioned in the episode, Twin Vee began an initiative into sustainable marine technologies and products. This initiative includes designing and developing a new line of Twin Vee boats named Twin Vee Electric, specifically engineered for use with electric propulsion systems. Moreover, Twin Vee's Electra Power Sports division is designing an electric outboard motor propulsion system intended to be marketed to boat manufacturers and boat owners who want to retrofit their existing gas and diesel fuel-powered boats with Electra's outboards and battery packs.

Visconti stated, "What struck me was something that series producer Ryan McVinney said in the April 5, 2021 announcement of their show. He said, ‘Boats aren't just a form of transportation; they are feats of engineering and design that can capture our imagination and allow us to enjoy the incredible freedom that the world's oceans, lakes, and rivers provide.' Our Company echoes this sentiment, and it helps inform our design and development process. We wanted to be a part of what Factory Fridays was trying to accomplish with the show."