Goldplay Appoints Ex Newmont Senior Executive, Ken Brunk and CEO of Livista Energy, Daniel Bloor to the Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional highly experienced mining executives to Goldplay's Advisory …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional highly experienced mining executives to Goldplay's Advisory Board.

Ken Brunk

Mr. Brunk's professional career includes plus 50 years in the areas of project management and technical development as well as all levels of mining company management from shift boss to CEO. He has held executive and management positions in: Newmont Mining Corporation, Midway Gold, Romarco, Harrison Western, Bateman Engineering, Unimin, and Owens-Illinois. He has been fortunate to work with some of the finest people in the mining industry as well as those that support the industry. Mr. Brunk is currently Director/Technical Advisor of Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:F ~ $100M Mk. Cap)

He is a graduate of the Michigan Technological University with a BS Degree in Metallurgical Engineering/Mineral Processing.

Daniel Bloor

Mr. Bloor, a geologist, is the CEO of Livista Energy, a European Lithium Chemical Refiner company. Mr. Bloor has founded, financed and managed new ventures in both domestic and international marketplaces ranging from Europe, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Africa. He has extensive fundraising and networking experience with specialty in both early stage and scaled growth stage projects and businesses. Mr. Bloor is also the co-founder and Director of The Cloud Miner, an integrated mining consulting and software company established to asist with the valuation and assessment of mining projects around the globe.

He holds a BSc Geology Honors from the University of Manchester and a MSc. Applied Geosciences from the University of Hong Kong.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay's President and CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Ken and Daniel to Goldplay's Advisory Board. Their extensive industry experience and technical expertise combined with that of our current members: Walter Coles Jr., CEO of Skeena Resources, Jorge Ramiro, CEO of Reyna Silver and Adam Travis, CEO of Roughrider Exploration, creates a very unique group of highly respected, successful and seasoned mining executives that will be instrumental in helping Goldplay achieve our ambitious growth and strategic objectives."

